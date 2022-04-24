Muscat: Dhofar Automotive, the official distributor of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Ram and Alfa Romeo vehicles in the Sultanate of Oman announced that Stellantis Middle East won the Silver in Film Craft at the Dubai Lynx Awards for its Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 ‘Rewild Yourself’ film, and went on to score two shortlists in the same category in MENA region.

The snappy and evocative film positions the Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 as the true catalyst of liberation for people yearning to escape from the increasingly mundane pressures of life and breathe again – to become that kid again and reconnect with the wild, happy and fearless spirit that is innate to humanity.

Commenting on the win, Cristina Guida La Licata, Head of Marketing Communications for Jeep at Stellantis Middle East, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the Silver award in Film Craft for the ‘Rewild Yourself’ film at the Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity 2022. This is a true recognition of the creative benchmark set by the team at Stellantis and its creative communication partners, as well as a testament to Jeep as an enabler of life’s extraordinary adventures for more than 80 years.”

“It’s a universal truth that as we grow up, we lose that sense of childlike wonder for the world around us. In ‘Rewild Yourself’, we see flashes of the protagonist’s innocent past juxtaposed with the struggles of today, until he puts his foot down to roam free in the powerful Wrangler Rubicon 392. We wanted to capture that feeling of breaking free through an invitation to Rewild Yourself – we wanted everyone to see themselves in this film. I am incredibly proud of what the team has accomplished in this short film that delivers a memorable knockout punch,” she added.

Commenting on the occasion, Hatem El-Naggar, General Manager at Dhofar Automotive, said, “We are very pleased to hear that our brands are winning prestigious awards in various categories. This skillfully presented film embodies Jeep’s promise, which is to enjoy life to the fullest through a range of vehicles that provide owners with a sense of security to tackle any journey with complete confidence. The 2022 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 boasts the same legendary off-road capabilities of its iconic predecessors, boosted by a 6.4L HEMI V8 engine that can deliver a thumping 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque to make it the most powerful Jeep of its kind ever produced.”

Narrated through the eyes of a young man who is confronted by life’s obligations, the film connects with the target audience in the MENA region on a deeper and visceral level to convey the sense of freedom and adventure that awaits with the new Wrangler Rubicon 392.

While appealing to the cultural identity of the region’s youth, the film creates a universal portrait of man’s struggle against the shackles of life, gradually becoming suffocated with the obligations and responsibilities of circumstance, culture and family. Flashbacks from childhood and visual metaphors of deep, unfulfilled desires are all woven together to create a visceral punch for the viewer, also identifying with their need to break free after more than a year predominantly spent confined indoors.

‘Rewild Yourself’ was announced as a Silver winner in the Film Craft category during a glittering Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony on March 16 – the first live Awards ceremony since 2019.

The Dubai Lynx Awards honour and celebrate the best creative works in MENA, recognising the foremost talent in the region’s creative communications and advertising industry. The work is adjudicated by international juries during the Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity, and the winners are announced at the Awards ceremony.

-Ends-

About Dhofar Automotive

Established in 2010 as a joint venture between The Zubair Automotive Group and Shanfari Automotive, Dhofar Automotive is an authorised distributor for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Mopar brands in Oman.

Over the past seven years, Dhofar Automotive has built a strong reputation for its total commitment to delivering innovative and exceptional customer service in both sales and after sales. Continuing to invest heavily on network expansion and facility enhancement, the company today sports six showrooms and nine service stations across the county, placing itself as amongst the strongest dealership networks in the country.

Supported by Stellantis and backed by the iconic personalities of its eight distinct brands, Dhofar Automotive continues to secure a healthy market share for each brand it represents. The company’s ultimate goal, however, has always been to become a trusted lifetime partner for each and every one of its customers.

About Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Gladiator, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is now being enhanced by a global electrification initiative, that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand’s vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. A fully-electric Jeep 4xe will be offered in every SUV segment by 2025.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.