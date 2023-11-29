Amman, Jordan: Jeeny, one of the most innovative ride-hailing applications, is excited to announce the launch of its new service, Jeeny Xpress, in Jordan. The new service aims to revolutionize the delivery industry by enabling customers to efficiently send and receive goods, all within their trusted Jeeny app.

Jeeny's team underwent an extensive phase of learning and development, marking a substantial growth period for the company. Following rigorous testing and refinement, Jeeny is pleased to introduce a delivery service with an abundance of benefits. From swift, dependable deliveries to a user-friendly interface, there are numerous noteworthy features. It allows users to experience an effortless ordering process, timely deliveries, and an extensive array of products that are conveniently accessible. This service aims to elevate users’ overall experience by offering a seamless and enjoyable method to send and receive desired items hassle-free.

Jeeny has expanded its services to include delivery solutions, addressing evolving consumer needs, and demonstrating remarkable adaptability amid continuously developing circumstances. Recognizing the growing demand for reliable and efficient delivery options, Jeeny introduced Jeeny Xpress, a progressive service enabling users to send and receive packages securely using their app.

By launching Jeeny Xpress, we are moving forward in our commitment to digital transformation, which aims to enhance the livelihoods of people. Not only are we making life easier, but this initiative has also created plenty of work opportunities for nationals and internationals alike, benefiting society as a whole.

Hammad Ehtesham, CEO of Jeeny, stated, "Jeeny Xpress is a testament to our commitment to advancing lives through technology and intelligence-driven services. Our mission to simplify lives drives us to expand within the Jeeny app, revolutionizing item movement through delivery. We envision a world where accessibility knows no bounds, where our platform effortlessly connects people and items, making life easier for all."

The Jeeny Xpress service is now active and ready for use in Amman. Download the app today and experience unparalleled efficiency, convenience, and speed of service.

About Jeeny:

Jeeny (https://jeeny.me/) is a leading ride-hailing app designed to transform urban transportation by making it more efficient, accessible, and adaptable to everyone's individual mobility requirements. With a strong commitment to passenger and driver safety, Jeeny operates in full compliance with local regulations and strives to enhance the transportation experience for all.