Kuwait City, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, announced the resumption of flights between Kuwait and Damascus, Syria, starting from 19 June 2025. This significant move marks the restoration of direct air connectivity between the two nations after a hiatus of over 12 years.

Jazeera Airways previously served three destinations in Syria—Damascus, Aleppo, and Deir Ez Zoor—and is now returning to the Syrian capital to meet the growing demand for travel and reconnection. The relaunch of services to Damascus reflects the airline’s commitment to serving over 200,000 Syrians in Kuwait, the second largest Middle Eastern community residing in the country.

The service will launch with one daily flight, with plans to increase to twice-daily frequencies before the end of the summer travel season. The airline also plans to resume operations to other Syrian cities in line with anticipated market growth.

The flights are currently open for booking with Jazeera Airways offering special promotional fares starting from just KD 95 one-way and KD 159 return—giving travelers an affordable opportunity to reconnect with Damascus.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways commented, “We are pleased to restart flights between Kuwait and Damascus, a route of immense importance to thousands of Syrian nationals living and working here. This development goes beyond simply restoring air travel—it represents a renewed bridge of connectivity that links families, communities, and opportunities. By reinstating this vital service, we are not only supporting the strong and vibrant Syrian community in Kuwait but also reinforcing the deep historical, cultural, and economic bonds between our two nations. We are deeply grateful to all stakeholders in both Kuwait and Syria who have partnered us in establishing the direct connectivity between Kuwait and Damascus.”

With this development, Jazeera Airways reaffirms its role as a key enabler of regional connectivity and a committed partner to diverse communities across its network.

Flight Schedule: Kuwait (KWI) – Damascus (DAM)

Flight No. Frequency From To Departure Arrival J9 0171 Daily Kuwait Damascus 04:30 06:35 J9 0172 Daily Damascus Kuwait 08:05 10:10

Note: Flight times and frequencies are subject to change.

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.