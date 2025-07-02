Kuwait City – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, today marked a historic milestone with the resumption of its direct flights between Kuwait and Damascus—restoring air connectivity between the two nations for the first time in over 13 years.

The first two flights departed from Jazeera Terminal 5 this morning, with a full passenger load, some of who were back to their home country after several years. For many of the over 200,000 Syrians living in Kuwait—the second-largest Arab community in the country—this moment represents more than just a flight; it is a long-overdue reconnection with their roots, loved ones, and memories.

Jazeera Airways had previously operated services to Damascus, Aleppo, and Deir Ez Zoor. The return to Damascus marks the beginning of renewed engagement with Syria, as the airline responds to strong and growing demand from the community. The route launches with one daily flight, with plans to increase to twice-daily frequencies by the end of the summer travel season. The airline is also exploring future expansions to other Syrian cities in line with market recovery.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, stated: “This is more than just the reopening of a route—it is the restoration of a vital bridge for people. We are proud to re-establish this important connection for the Syrian community in Kuwait and beyond. Many of the passengers on our inaugural flight were returning to Syria for the first time in years, and the emotions witnessed at the departure gate were a powerful reminder of how meaningful this service is. We extend our sincere thanks to the authorities in both Kuwait and Syria for their invaluable support in making this relaunch possible.”

With the launch of flights to Damascus, Jazeera Airways continues to play a vital role in enhancing regional connectivity and supporting the aspirations of communities across its growing network.

