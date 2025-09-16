Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company (Jamjoom Pharma), one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and Africa, announced the signing of a strategic commercialization agreement with Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd. (688177:SH), a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative therapies and biosimilars.

Under the agreement, Jamjoom Pharma will obtain the exclusive rights to commercialize BAT2306 - a proposed biosimilar to Novartis’ Cosentyx® (secukinumab) - across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Jamjoom Pharma will manage regulatory submissions, market access, and commercialization in MENA, while Bio-Thera will oversee product development and global manufacturing from its state-of-the-art facilities in Guangzhou, China.

“This collaboration is a strategic milestone for Jamjoom Pharma and a testament to our mission of broadening access to advanced biologics in the MENA region,” said Tarek Hosni, Chief Executive Officer of Jamjoom Pharma. “By joining forces with Bio-Thera, we are combining world-class biosimilar development with Jamjoom’s deep regional expertise, strong commercial capabilities, and commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable therapies. This agreement strengthens our leadership in the biopharmaceutical sector and reinforces our role as a trusted partner in improving patient outcomes.”

“Bio-Thera is committed to bringing affordable medicines to patients in need around the world, “ said Bert Thomas, Senior Vice President of Business Development. “Partnering with JamJoom Pharma to bring BAT2306 to patients in the MENA region is a demonstration of that commitment. We are proud to partner with Jamjoom Pharma and look forward to a successful collaboration.