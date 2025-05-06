Kuwait City, Kuwait: JAGGAER, a leading global provider of procurement and spend management solutions, is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver enhanced procurement services across Kuwait and the broader Middle East region.

This new collaboration marks a significant expansion of JAGGAER's offerings in the region, introducing the powerful JAGGAER One platform to local markets with huge potential to benefit businesses throughout the Middle East.

JAGGAER One, a comprehensive digital source-to-pay platform, integrates with AWS’s robust cloud infrastructure to offer scalable, secure and future-ready Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) procurement solutions tailored to the needs of both government bodies and large enterprises in Kuwait and further afield, across the region.

Designed to streamline and optimise the entire procurement process for businesses, it integrates advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics to provide end-to-end solutions for sourcing, supplier management, contract management, procurement and invoicing. The platform is highly scalable and customisable, allowing organisations to gain full visibility and control over their spending, improve compliance, reduce costs and enhance supplier relationships, all within a secure, user-friendly environment.

The collaboration now allows JAGGAER to leverage AWS Outposts, providing state-of-the-art SaaS services that are not only scalable but also highly adaptable to the evolving demands of the region’s business environment.

JAGGAER is one of the first companies to sign an agreement with Amazon Web Services to introduce public cloud services to the whole country.

AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, services and tools to virtually any on-premises or co-location facility, providing a consistent hybrid cloud experience.

Hany Mosbeh, Senior Vice President – MEAPAC at JAGGAER, commented on the collaboration: “Integrating JAGGAER’s procurement and spend management solutions with AWS cloud infrastructure offers significant advantages to businesses in Kuwait. This collaboration enhances scalability, security and cost efficiency, supporting a more efficient and innovative approach to procurement.”

“It aligns with the growth ambitions of businesses in the Middle East and Africa, reinforcing our commitment to being the trusted advisor in the e-Procurement space across the region. This exciting new collaboration also serves as clear commitment to our customers and partners in the MEA region for better alignment, better service and ensuring JAGGAER remains the main trusted advisor for them in the whole e-Procurement space.”

Integrating JAGGAER’s procurement and spend management solutions with AWS cloud infrastructure can offer significant advantages to businesses in Kuwait. This combination will benefit organisations in the region through enhanced scalability and flexibility — by leveraging AWS's robust cloud infrastructure, businesses can easily scale their procurement operations to meet changing demands, ensuring their systems grow seamlessly as their needs evolve.

It also delivers innovation and future readiness integrating with AWS allows organisations to stay at the forefront of technological advancements, enabling them to more readily adopt cutting-edge solutions and remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic market.

The collaboration underscores JAGGAER's dedication to driving innovation and delivering high-performance solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses in the Middle East. By combining JAGGAER's industry-leading procurement technology with AWS's secure and scalable cloud services, organisations in Kuwait and beyond will benefit from a robust and reliable platform that supports their long-term success.

