Cairo, Egypt: IWG, the world leader in flexible work and coworking spaces, signed a new partnership with AGEC Real Estate Developments for the establishment of a new flexspace on the ground floor of Paramount Business Complex, Heliopolis in Cairo to cater to the growing demand for hybrid work. The partnership comes at a critical time when companies of all sizes are empowering their employees to work more flexibly in the heart of local communities.

With the demand for hybrid work solutions on the rise in Egypt, and IWG’s Regus centers at more than 90% occupancy across the country, this strategic partnership will cater to the growing demand particularly amongst the vibrant business communities in the Cairo suburbs.

Commenting on the new partnership, Andrzej Mrozek - Folkierski, Global Corporate Development Director, said: "Our studies show that 81% of companies anticipate hybrid working being the new norm and the demand for more flexible work solutions is increasing at an unprecedented rate. We are proud to collaborate with exclusive partners such as AEGC that help us expand the IWG network in key markets and allow us to meet the growing demand for hybrid work across Egypt".

The new Regus center has been designed to offer ultimate comfort and meet the needs of individual employees. The state-of-the-art building offers co-working desks, meeting rooms, private offices and includes facilities such as a creche, spa, gym, retail outlets, and parking. In line with our mission to build a sustainable community, this partnership with IWG will empower our employees in new ways. It will provide a safe environment, reduce commuting time and costs, and allow for a more comfortable working space," Mrozek-Folkierski added.

IWG is well-renowned worldwide as the leading operator of flexible workspaces, with almost 3,500 spaces in over 120 countries, with an underlying mission to help millions of people around the world enjoy their time at work by developing a range of solutions and services that allow for greater work flexibility.

IWG has been supporting businesses with corporate flexspace solutions for the past 30 years and enjoys unrivalled network coverage with four times the number of locations compared to its nearest competitor. The world’s leading provider of hybrid work solutions counts more than 83% of Fortune 500 companies amongst its customer base.

IWG is seeking to continue to grow its network across Egypt in close partnership with property owners and investors. If you are interested in capitalizing on the growing trend for flexspace, find out more about IWG's partnership opportunities.

