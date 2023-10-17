Kuwait: ITL World has been awarded ‘Leading Travel Management Company in Kuwait’ where they were recognized for their exceptional performance & excellence, at a glittering ceremony held at The Atlantis Royal in Dubai, on 15th of October.

The World Travel Awards is a credible hallmark of the travel & hospitality industry. The awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals worldwide, and shows the commitment and excellence ITL World has demonstrated over the years.

On the occasion, Dr Siddeek Ahmed, Chairman & Managing Director, ITL World said, “We are thrilled to be recognized again at the World Travel Awards Middle East Gala 2023 - the world’s leading travel industry award programmes. I’m personally super proud to have ITL World acknowledged and recognized on this global stage.”

“We continue to remain agile in our approach to supporting our clients, whilst we continue to grow and evolve ensuring we meet dynamic customer requirements. This award further cements and showcases the determination of our highly skilled expert team to continually deliver above and beyond industry expectations, and to set new standards of excellence year after year.”, said Rafeeq Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer, ITL World.

Najida Abdulla, Director ITL World Kuwait, said “To be called on by the travel industry’s peak body, and by our industry peers, as the ‘Best Travel Management Company’ is exceptionally rewarding.

This is a yet again collective achievement and I take the opportunity to thank our clients, partners and colleagues.”.

Since its official launch in 1998, ITL World prides itself on being a game-changer in the industry.

From being rated one of the powerful Travel Management Company in the Middle East, a consecutive Superbrand winner, to its strategic and exclusive partnership with award winning Global Travel Conglomerate - CTM, not to mention maintaining the regional industry’s most consistent client retention rate, the company’s commitment to excellence remains steadfast.

-Ends-

About ITL World

ITL World is an award-winning travel management company with our own operations across the GCC.

We’ve been in the business for over 3 decades with several success stories & industry recognitions. We service several large global, regional and local conglomerates including diplomatic missions. From corporate to incentive to educational to leisure travel - to managing any size and scale of an event – we do it all. With our expertise & technology implementations, we have successfully executed several industry categories including diplomatic missions, sectors such as oil & gas, financial & insurance, to technology companies, to name a few. Leveraging our partnership with the award-winning global travel conglomerate - Corporate Travel Management (CTM) - we hold several strategic relationships spanning across the GCC.

With our vision, ITL World has consecutively been rated as one of the top Travel Management Company in the Middle East along with several industry recognitions including being crowned ‘Superbrand’ for several years in a row.

Apart from corporate travel, our portfolio also includes managing meetings, incentive, conferences & events; educational travel; inbound travel & destination management services. With our prominent sub-brands ‘ITL World Elite’ (exclusive bespoke travel for HNI’s and Royalty), ‘MiceMinds’ (catering to the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events/Exhibitions), ‘Arabian Experience’ (a fully-fledged Destination Management Company), ‘EduVoyage’ (enriching Education with Travel) and ‘Tripmakers’ (Travel Technology & Destination Management Services in Thailand).

For more information, contact:

Shaik Shibli

Director | Marketing & Partnerships

ITL World

Shaik.Shibli@itlworld.com