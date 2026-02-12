Cairo: The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) announced the official launch of the revamped version of the “Egypt Innovate” platform, the first fully integrated national platform for innovation and entrepreneurship. The platform is developed and operated through a consortium led by Entlaq, in partnership with Robusta and Kamelizer. The launch took place on the sidelines of the “AI Everything Middle East & Africa” Summit and Exhibition, held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, with participation from representatives of more than 30 countries, alongside leading global corporations, startups, technology leaders, policymakers, and investors.

The launch of “Egypt Innovate” represents a strategic step reflecting Egypt’s state direction toward building a knowledge- and innovation-based economy. The platform serves as a unified digital meeting point connecting government policies with startups, investors, universities, and the research community, contributing to the development of Egypt’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and enhancing the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy regionally and internationally.

Engineer Ahmed ElZaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), affirmed that the launch of the revamped version of the “Egypt Innovate” platform represents a strategic milestone within the state’s efforts to build a comprehensive and integrated ecosystem for entrepreneurship and startups, leveraging data and advanced technologies as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable economic growth.

He explained that the platform provides promising opportunities for startups as well as local and international investors, enabling entrepreneurs to attract investments through an integrated and dynamic database that showcases company activities, business models, and technological value propositions. This contributes to strengthening access to funding markets, accelerating the transformation of innovative ideas into scalable ventures, enhancing linkages among ecosystem stakeholders, and reinforcing Egypt’s position as a leading regional hub for entrepreneurship and information technology.

El Zaher added that the provision of specialized Arabic-language content constitutes a strategic dimension in the development of the “Egypt Innovate” platform. He noted that enabling entrepreneurs and innovators to access knowledge and opportunities in their native language enhances digital inclusion and contributes to building local talent capable of innovation and global competitiveness. Supporting Arabic technical and entrepreneurship content is a key pillar in strengthening Arab digital identity and reinforcing Egypt’s role as a regional hub for knowledge dissemination and an innovation-driven economy.

The platform is developed and operated through a consortium representing Egypt’s entrepreneurship community, led by Entlaq. The alliance includes Robusta, responsible for developing the platform’s technological infrastructure and delivering its advanced technical solutions, and Kamelizer, responsible for digital marketing and corporate identity development. This alliance represents an integrated public-private partnership model that brings together strategic vision, advanced technical capabilities, and innovation in digital marketing tools, ensuring the launch of a modern, scalable national platform that serves all stakeholders within Egypt’s innovation ecosystem.

In this context, Mohamed Ehab, CEO of Entlaq, emphasized that the “Egypt Innovate” platform represents a fundamental pillar in establishing a national digital infrastructure that supports innovation and entrepreneurship. He explained that the platform has been designed as a comprehensive meeting point connecting entrepreneurs with knowledge resources, funding opportunities, expertise, and investment networks. He added that launching the platform during a major international event such as the AI Everything Summit and Exhibition reflects Egypt’s ability to present an integrated national innovation model and further strengthens its positioning as a regional hub for entrepreneurship and technology.

During its pilot phase, the alliance responsible for operating and developing the “Egypt Innovate” platform succeeded in building a broad and dynamic digital base that reflects the diversity and maturity of Egypt’s innovation ecosystem. The platform currently includes 780 entities, comprising startups, investors, business incubators, and research centers. It also hosts 3,731 pieces of diversified content covering sector news, available opportunities, and specialized articles. The number of registered users has exceeded 81,536 entrepreneurs, innovators, and ecosystem supporters, in addition to a network of more than 20 specialized experts forming the nucleus of an advisory community that supports entrepreneurs and innovators.

The “Egypt Innovate” platform offers an advanced suite of data- and AI-driven digital features, positioning it as the digital backbone of Egypt’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. These features include an AI-powered smart assistant that guides entrepreneurs within the ecosystem and streamlines access to services and opportunities, as well as an interactive data map enabling users to explore and analyze startups, investors, incubators, and research centers, supported by advanced filtering capabilities based on sector, technology domain, and geographic location.

The platform also features a digital startup gallery that enables entrepreneurs to showcase their products, company profiles, and investment decks, thereby enhancing visibility and facilitating direct engagement with investors and strategic partners. In addition, it provides intelligent data-driven matching tools that connect startups with investors based on advanced analytics, contributing to reducing funding gaps and accelerating investment decision-making processes.

Furthermore, the platform includes an integrated learning and development hub offering specialized training content, innovation tools, mentorship programs, and virtual simulation experiences for venture building. It also incorporates a talent-matching platform that supports recruitment, talent mobility, and retention within the Egyptian market. Additional features include a dedicated media and news center, a unified portal for national and international challenges and competitions, and an innovation marketplace that connects researchers, innovators, and patent holders with industrial and investment stakeholders. The platform operates under an Open Data model, enabling public access to verified information and facilitating connections among investors, entrepreneurs, and support entities, thereby fostering a collaborative, data-driven environment grounded in transparency and factual insights.

Notably, the “Egypt Innovate” platform enjoys a strong competitive advantage that reinforces its position as the primary national reference for Egypt’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. The startup and ecosystem data available on the platform adhere to the highest standards of transparency, accuracy, and reliability. The platform is built upon a “self-verification” principle, whereby companies and entities upload and regularly update their own data and content under their direct responsibility, minimizing potential errors and ensuring the timeliness and credibility of the information made available.