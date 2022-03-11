Abu Dhabi:- In line with efforts to develop, upgrade and diversify public transport services and provide more mobility options for the community, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has announced the ‘Abu Dhabi Express’ service that provide rapid bus transport across the emirate to private sector operators.

The Abu Dhabi Express is a direct, non-stop bus service, making its routes the quickest means of transport, enabling passengers to get to their destinations in a speedy, convenient and safe way.

The service will be made available to passengers in two phases, the first of which will include Musaffah Industrial area and Mohamed bin Zayed City, and the second will include Khalifa City, Bani Yas, Al Shahama, Al Falah and other areas according to passenger needs, linking these areas directly to Abu Dhabi city through four direct operational routes.

In the second phase, ITC will add five new routes in various areas of Al Ain that provide a direct and quick service within the city, which are Al Hiyar, Al Faqa, Sweihan, Al Shiwayb, Nahil, Abu Samra, Al Wiqan and Al Qou’a areas. The number of trips operated by the new bus service is 680 each week.

The Abu Dhabi Express services will all use the main bus station in Abu Dhabi city as an arrival point, and include service E-01 from the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) in Musaffah, service E-02, direct from Musaffah, while service E-03 will operate from Musaffah Town Bus Terminal and lastly service E-04, which will depart from Safeer Mall in Khalifa City.

The Abu Dhabi Express service will be officially launched on Monday, March 14, 2022, and will be available from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekdays, and from 5:00 a.m. to 01:00 a.m. on weekends and public holidays. It will operate between destinations every ten minutes during peak hours and every 25 minutes, maximum, outside peak hours.

The first phase of Abu Dhabi express services will be operated by Al Ghazal Transport Company and Emirates Taxi, as part of the strategic partnership between the ITC and the private sector to improve and develop public transport services. The companies have purchased 64 buses to provide the new service.

The launch of the service cements the public-private partnership by offering more investment prospects to companies running public transport services. It will also enhance the role of the private sector in improving the bus transport network, which serves ITC’s objectives of providing an integrated and sustainable transport service that eases the mobility of residents, visitors and tourists and at the same time supports the local business environment and improves the quality of living in Abu Dhabi emirate.

The ITC has introduced this new service out of its commitment to provide express, convenient and safe transport services for riders and save their time and effort. Abu Dhabi Express service will also enhance the integration between public bus services and increase the overall capacity of the bus network. It reflects ITC’s keenness to meet the growing demand for the public bus service in collaboration with the private sector. It contributes to upgrading the level of services offered to customers and making them happier through providing express and safe transport services that enrich their bus ride experience and make it the preferred mobility choice for all community members.

The ‘Abu Dhabi Express’ service is also aimed at organising and eliminating random and unauthorized transit methods, this will provide sustainable transport services across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-

About the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has been established pursuant to the law issued by H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, on November 2016, in amendment of Law no. 19 of 2006 regarding Taxi regulation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ITC is affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and is supervised by it.

ITC is the responsible entity for operating public transport and managing parking spaces, traffic monitoring centres, axle weights stations, logistical facilities of freight surface transport and roads sector according to the approved transport plans in which improves the quality of services offered in the sector. In addition to supporting the efforts dedicated by Abu Dhabi Government to accomplish a balanced and comprehensive development that nurtures an intelligent, integrated and sustainable transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

