Dubai, UAE – Italy is set to make a striking statement at Downtown Design 2025, running from 5–9 November at Dubai Design District (d3), under the theme “Dubai Meets Italian Design.” The Italian Pavilion, designed by acclaimed Italian architect Simone Micheli, will bring together over 22 leading Italian design houses, offering visitors an immersive journey through the innovation, artistry and heritage that define Made in Italy.

The Italian design sector continues to grow strongly in the UAE. Italian furniture and lighting exports reached €360 million in 2024, a 22.3% increase year-on-year, representing over 10.1% of the country’s market by value. In the 7 months of 2025, furniture and lighting exports totalled €200.4 million, a 2.5% increase year-on-year, representing 10.5% of the UAE market by value. These figures reflect the UAE’s deepening appreciation for Italian craftsmanship, contemporary aesthetics and sustainable design.

More than an exhibition, the Pavilion is conceived as a dynamic hub for dialogue and collaboration, hosting design conversations, networking sessions and business matchmaking that connect Italian manufacturers with architects, interior designers, developers and buyers from across the Gulf. A highlight will be a panel discussion with Italian and regional experts exploring the future of global design and how Italian creativity continues to evolve—balancing innovation with cultural values and sustainability.

The Pavilion itself is a dialogue between tradition and modernity, where light, form and material converge to create a sensory experience of beauty with purpose. Visitors will encounter collections spanning furniture, marble, glass, lighting and outdoor living, with opportunities to engage with brand executives, attend live demonstrations and witness the ingenuity of Italian design. Exhibits blend contemporary vision with artisanal roots, featuring responsibly sourced materials and centuries-old techniques reimagined for modern living.

“Downtown Design celebrates the enduring dialogue between Italy and the UAE— countries united by their appreciation for beauty, innovation and sustainable progress. Italian design embodies culture, craftsmanship and the art of living beautifully. Through this Pavilion, we reaffirm strong cultural and business ties, inspiring new collaborations in architecture and design,” said Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.

“The Italian Pavilion stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to design excellence and innovation. With Italian furniture exports surpassing €200 million in the first seven months of 2025, accounting for more than 10.5% of the UAE’s luxury interiors market — Downtown Design provides the ideal platform to strengthen collaborations that merge creativity, sustainability, and technological advancement. Conceived by Simone Micheli, the Pavilion harmoniously blends heritage with modernity, creating a space where meaningful partnerships and new opportunities can flourish, shaping the future of design in the region,” said Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE.

Through this immersive showcase, the Italian Pavilion will highlight the profound influence of Italian design on the UAE’s luxury landscape—from iconic villas to boutique hotels and landmark commercial projects—underscoring the elegance, craftsmanship and sustainability that define Made in Italy.

https://www.downtowndesign.com/exhibitors/italian-trade-agency

About Italian Trade Agency - ITA

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalisation of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate, and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates