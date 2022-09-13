RIYADH, Saudi Arabia:- ISACA is an international professional association focused on the areas like IT (information technology) governance, risk management, cybersecurity, data privacy and CMMI (data maturity). ISACA offers certifications in the subject areas of Data Privacy Solutions, Data Science and COBIT and also provide maturity models for Data (CMMI).

The collaboration will be formally introduced during the Global AI Summit taking place between September 13-15 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

There is great potential of collaboration between ISACA and National Data Management Office (NDMO), part of the Saudi Data & AI Authority. This collaboration will be the first of its kind in the KSA to:

Deliver balanced growth of the "Knowledge-Creation and Knowledge-Spreading Ecosystem for Data Management" in the country

Empower NDMO to benefit from ISACA’s expansive network of global members

Support NDMO’s mission of promoting the creation of knowledge for data management in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Establish tailored training courses and certifications that will help build data literacy and promote a more substantial data management culture across the country

This collaboration with the ISACA is an important step in fostering better data management best practices nationwide. Data is quickly becoming one of the most important assets to any organization. It’s imperative that firms have the necessary protocols in place to not only manage data but analyze and leverage the insights that it can provide as well.

“This is an exciting new venture for ISACA and we’re eager to begin working with the NDMO team to help implement the required Data Capabilities across the country.” said Steve Mole of ISACA.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

About the National Data Management Office (NDMO)

The National Data Management Office is a government authority concerned with data and artificial intelligence and has the competence in all matters related to the operation, research, and innovation in the field of data and artificial intelligence. NDMO is part of the Saudi Data & AI Authority and is responsible for managing, digitizing, enriching and enabling national data as a national asset to build national capabilities, assets and their governance. Its mission is to protect personal and sensitive data by developing required strategies, laws, policies and regulations to ensure their application and compliance. For more, visit https://sdaia.gov.sa/ndmo/?Lang=en.

