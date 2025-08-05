CAIRO, Egypt – QNET, a lifestyle and wellness direct-selling company, has announced a strategic partnership with Misr El Kheir Foundation (MEK) to launch FinGreen, its award-winning financial literacy program, in Egypt.

FinGreen program aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals Agenda to provide essential skills and proper developmental training for all. It reflects both organizations' commitment to driving social impact through education and empowerment.

Powered by a United Nations co-designed curriculum, this groundbreaking initiative marks FinGreen’s first expansion into the Middle East and North Africa region, aiming to equip 500 Egyptians across 10 governorates with essential financial skills. Originally launched in Turkey and Nigeria in 2022 and expanded to Ghana in 2023, FinGreen promotes financial literacy and inclusion by providing underserved communities—particularly youth and women—with practical education and sustainable money management skills. To date, over 3,100 participants have benefited from the program.

As it rolls out across 10 governorates, Egypt’s key administrative regions, FinGreen is set to drive meaningful change, not only in participants’ lives but also in support of Egypt’s broader economic growth. Through structured, hands-on training sessions, participants will develop essential financial management skills and responsible financial behaviours, laying a strong foundation for lasting personal and professional stability.

Omar Taaddi, Regional General Manager of QNET, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: “We are proud to bring FinGreen to Egypt through this impactful partnership with MEK. FinGreen is more than a financial literacy program; it’s a powerful step toward financial empowerment, inclusive access, and long-term resilience. In a country where nearly 70% (*) of adults are either financially excluded or informally served, programs like FinGreen are critical to driving real change. Anchored in community engagement, strategic collaboration, and measurable impact, the program reflects our shared commitment to equipping individuals with the tools they need to thrive. By combining the United Nations' globally recognised curriculum with MEK’s trusted grassroots presence, we’re delivering an internationally credible and locally impactful program.”

MEK’s extensive community networks and established trust within Egyptian society provide the essential foundation for the program's success. The foundation's deep understanding of local needs and proven track record in community outreach ensure that the financial literacy training reaches those who need it most. Participants will be organized into manageable cohorts, with approximately 50 individuals per governorate, allowing for personalized attention and meaningful engagement throughout the learning process.

Dr. Ali Fathy, Head of the Integrated Development Sector at MEK, stated: “FinGreen aligns with our mission to empower communities with practical tools to achieve financial independence and build a better future. At MEK, we believe that financial literacy is not just about managing money; it's about creating opportunities, building confidence, and fostering economic independence.”