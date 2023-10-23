DUBAI, UAE – Saudi Arabia based IR4LAB, a trailblazer in disruptive technologies with a robust presence in the MENA region, set a new benchmark at GITEX Global 2023. The company proudly unveiled their selection for the "Fastest Growing Blockchain Technology Company" award at the Annual Global Economics Awards Program - 2023.

Furthermore, IR4LAB received the distinguished title of "Best Blockchain Consultancy Firm 2023 - MENA" from MEA Markets magazine during the African Excellence Awards. These prestigious accolades firmly establish IR4LAB as the foremost Blockchain-awarded company in the MENA region for the year 2023.

GITEX Global 2023 marked a pivotal moment for IR4LAB as they were chosen to participate in the invite-only Launchpad Accelerated Market Entry Program by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. This significant leap toward global expansion follows their triumphant launch of IR4LAB Africa during Gitex Africa in Morocco, cementing their status as pioneers on the international stage for disruptive technologies including Blockchain.

Majd AL AFIFI, Co-Founder and CEO of IR4LAB, underscored the significance of these awards, stating, "The announcement of these prestigious accolades during this influential event underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing the field of blockchain technology. They serve as a testament to our dedication to excellence and our relentless pursuit of innovative solutions."

Mohamed EL KANDRI, Co-Founder and CTO of IR4LAB, eagerly embraced the opportunities presented by the Accelerated Market Entry Program, saying, "Our selection to participate in this program is a pivotal step toward realizing our vision of global expansion. We are excited about the doors it will open for us in Dubai and on the international stage."

IR4LAB's achievements at GITEX Global 2023, including their awards and selection for the Accelerated Market Entry Program, highlight their unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of blockchain and disruptive technologies in the MENA region and around the world.

About IR4LAB

Saudi-Based innovation-driven company specialized in disruptive technologies such as Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. IR4LAB is Saudi Aramco’s First Blockchain Technology investment in Saudi Arabia.

IR4LAB is committed to increasing advanced technologies adoption in Saudi Arabia and the world by implementing new business models or improving existing processes, most notably building local capabilities that can contribute greatly to achieve Saudi 2030 vision.

http://www.ir4lab.com/