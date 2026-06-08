Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announces the launch of its AI Investment Framework. Detailed in a report that sets out a cross-platform approach to analyzing and capturing the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (“AI”), the framework will be used across the firm’s investment activities in Private Equity, Real Assets and Credit.

The framework outlines how Investcorp is integrating AI across its investment processes, portfolio construction and value creation strategies. It reflects the firm’s view that AI represents one of the most significant structural shifts in the global economy, with the potential to drive long-term productivity and growth while reshaping competitive dynamics across sectors.

Investcorp’s framework highlights AI’s differentiated impact across asset classes, business models and capital structures. The firm’s approach emphasizes selective deployment, focusing on opportunities where AI can enhance operational performance and create long-term value, while maintaining disciplined underwriting and risk management to navigate areas of disruption.

At the core of the framework is a focus on selectivity and resilience. Across its platform, Investcorp prioritizes investments in businesses and assets that are mission-critical, data-rich, and operationally resilient, and that can benefit from AI as an enabler of productivity, scalability and profitability.

Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, said: “Artificial intelligence represents a fundamental shift in how value is created across the global economy. For private markets, this is not simply about adopting new technologies, but about applying them with discipline and intent. As a global alternative investment firm, we believe that a selective, cross-platform approach enables investors to capture the opportunities AI presents, while continuing to prioritize resilience and long-term performance.”

Rishi Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Investcorp, added: “At Investcorp, we are embedding AI across our investment platform, from sourcing and diligence through to portfolio management and value creation. This framework reflects our belief that AI is not a standalone strategy, but a powerful lens through which we assess opportunities, manage risk and enhance performance. By focusing on targeted, high-impact use cases, we are strengthening our ability to deliver disciplined returns for our clients.”

By integrating AI considerations across its investment activities, Investcorp aims to enhance decision-making, strengthen portfolio performance, and capture AI-driven upside while actively managing downside risks. The report also explores how AI is being applied in practice, both within Investcorp’s own operations and across its portfolio companies, highlighting real-world use cases and where the firm sees the strongest opportunities for value creation. These include the use of AI to accelerate research and diligence, enhance investment committee processes, and support portfolio monitoring, as well as the deployment of targeted AI-enabled and data-driven tools across portfolio companies. [Investcorp...r2026 - v6 | PDF]

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages approximately $62 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts

Firas El Amine

felamine@investcorp.com

Victoria Douglas

investcorp@kekstcnc.com

Fenella Cuthbert

Senior Director, United Arab Emirates