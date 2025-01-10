Piloted by 60 enterprise businesses including: On, Indeed, NordSecurity and Fubo

AI helps businesses increase payment conversion rates by up to 6% compared to legacy implementations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announces the launch of Adyen Uplift. The AI-powered payment optimization suite will help businesses increase payment conversion, simplify fraud management, and reduce the cost of payments. Adyen’s customers can utilize data-driven, tailored performance recommendations and opportunities to test different payment configurations to maximize performance.

Saving businesses from trading off between conversion, risk, and cost

The complexity of payment management still holds businesses back from reaching their ambitions. They constantly need to compromise between conversion, fraud, and cost.

Thanks to Adyen Uplift, businesses can optimize the full payments funnel with AI. AI-powered payment optimizations bundled in a single product suite are trained on Adyen’s global transaction dataset. Rather than navigating the complexity of payments in operational silos, the AI-first approach uses risk-based intelligence and automated conversion optimization to help businesses get more out of payments. The pilot has shown a significant effect on profits, with businesses seeing an overall uplift of up to 6% on their payment conversion rate.

“Balancing risk management, driving conversion, and minimizing cost has always required ineffective compromises – until now” said Carlo Bruno, VP of Product at Adyen. “Adyen Uplift changes the game by unleashing the depth and power of AI to solve for real-time payment optimization. This will transform cost savings and performance, redefining business efficiency in 2025 and beyond.”

$1 trillion+ payments data

Businesses and other providers rely on limited datasets, impacting their ability to recognize shoppers and payment behavior. With Adyen Uplift, companies benefit from AI trained on over a trillion dollars worth of global payments data from Adyen’s single platform.

Adyen has processed payments for over one billion consumers globally, giving its AI solutions a strong basis to differentiate good shoppers from fraudsters. When an Adyen customer encounters a new shopper, there is a high likelihood that Adyen has seen the shopper elsewhere on the platform. For a retail merchant on the Adyen platform, there is more than a 90% chance that Adyen has seen that shopper before. When a good shopper is identified, AI optimizations allow them to speed through checkout whilst shoppers and retailers also benefit from precise payment fraud mitigation.

“We’ve increased our conversion rate on customer initiated transactions by 10% by leveraging Adyen’s AI technology, which optimizes the entire payment funnel while maintaining control over fraud and costs,” commented Kes Saulis, Head of Payments at Nord Security.

The AI-first approach to fighting fraud

Today, the fraud control process is highly complex, requiring businesses to implement extensive manual rules to combat ever-evolving fraud techniques. With Adyen Uplift, businesses can automate fraud control by removing the operational burden from fraud management teams. The solution automates and refines risk management without relying on manual rules. This enables businesses to lower fraud levels and reduce false positives, depending on their risk appetite.

Businesses piloting the risk product have seen the impact firsthand. Adyen’s pilot enterprise customers have reduced their manual risk rules by 86% on average, and 35% of customers have completely eliminated manual rules saving valuable time and resources.

Adyen’s customer Indeed, a leading job matching and hiring platform, was able to run AI-based optimization experiments that are tailored to the unique characteristics of its business. This translated into a reduction in operational workload by automating processes to drive efficiency.

Reduce payment processing costs by up to 5%

Today, businesses are more focused than ever on their bottom line, yet many still view payments as a commodity rather than a powerful cost-saving strategy.

Adyen Uplift has reduced payment cost by up to 5% for pilot customers in the U.S. Adyen’s AI selects the best routes with the best rates for transactions to help minimize total cost of payment. Pilot customers also experienced cost savings through Adyen’s optimizations, which tailored the shopper-facing checkout flow to their needs.

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company’s website.