Dubai, UAE: Today, families at International Schools Partnership (ISP) schools in the UAE were welcomed back to school to start the 2023-2024 Academic Year. The enthusiasm for a new academic year could be felt throughout the community of every ISP school, as students, families and school staff all came together after the long summer break.

Emma Shanahan, Principal at Aspen Heights British School, stressed her excitement: “Staff at Aspen Heights British School are rested, renewed and ready to embark on an exciting and ambitious academic year! We know that a student's sense of belonging, safety and happiness is critical in ensuring they thrive academically. At Aspen, we have continued to develop our relationship policy to ensure all members of our school community, children, staff and families, feel seen, feel heard and feel that they belong.

She added: “During the summer vacation, many Aspen colleagues undertook young adult mental health first aid training, ensuring we are all informed and confident to support our children and young people. We want our students’ school experiences to truly be 'the best days of their lives', and by ensuring our staff are self-assured and well-trained to support them, we are confident that their Aspen school experiences will be full of success and positive memories.”

Highlighting the new innovative approaches to the American Curriculum, the school is implementing, Dr Jay Teston, Principal at Nibras International School said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming our community back to school and are excited about this new year. After a year-long discussion with contributions from the entire community, Nibras International School will be starting this school year with a new Learning Framework. Our students will be engaged in learning “that is relevant, real-world, collaborative, driven by inquiry and passion, and is shared transparently.”

