As the first fully integrated destination management company in KSA to become part of ICCA, Discover Saudi will collaborate with ICCA to amplify Saudi Arabia as a destination of choice for meetings and events

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Discover Saudi, the leading destination management company in Saudi Arabia (part of Almosafer), has been appointed the first DMC from KSA to become a valued member of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the global community and knowledge hub for the international association and governmental meetings industry. The move will enable Discover Saudi to leverage its status as the Kingdom’s Destination Management Company (DMC) of choice and further enhance Saudi Arabia’s thriving MICE sector, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.

As a member of the International Congress and Convention Association, Discover Saudi will gain access to a global network of event organisers, enabling them to boost KSA’s flourishing convention and congress industry.

Discover Saudi will also leverage Almosafer’s digitally advanced and integrated platforms to further engage ICCA’s extensive network of partners and collaborators to provide various opportunities for travel and tourism services. The membership will help amplify Discover Saudi’s leading position as a DMC and promote the Kingdom as the destination of choice for MICE tourism.

Senthil Gopinath, CEO, ICCA said about the partnership; "We are delighted to welcome Discover Saudi (part of Almosafer) as the newest member of ICCA in Saudi Arabia. Their commitment to enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a premier business events destination aligns perfectly with ICCA’s vision of fostering global collaboration and industry growth. As Saudi Arabia continues to expand its MICE sector, we look forward to supporting Discover Saudi in leveraging ICCA’s global network, resources, and expertise to drive impactful and sustainable business events.”

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, addressing the significance of this partnership, stated; “With our membership in ICCA we aim to redefine the landscape of interconnected businesses through collaboration and innovation, to capitalize on Saudi Arabia’s ever-growing conferences and conventions sector. Supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambition to lead the world in large-scale business events and exhibitions, Discover Saudi, as a leading provider of event logistics services in the Kingdom, will work with ICCA to further enhance our offerings, especially within the crucial MICE sector while driving more business inwards in keeping with our commitment to support Saudi Vision 2030.”

ICCA’s standing in the international association meetings sector enables them to offer data, education, and communication channels, as well as business development and networking opportunities for members. Discover Saudi will gain access to an extensive database of over 220,000 meetings, 20,000 regularly occurring meeting series, and 11,500 associations. With more than 1,100 members in almost 100 countries worldwide, ICCA helps organisations build long-term resilience and stability through events and meetings that help drive economic and social progress.

Discover Saudi’s membership within this global network will enable them to further grow the convention and congress business in the Kingdom. Discover Saudi will also take part in the upcoming 2025 ICCA Congress in Porto, Portugal, in November, further solidifying its standing in the international events and meetings sector.

Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers to, from & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond,

while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel and tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors, from consumer to corporate and government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel.

Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omnichannel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions.

Almosafer Activities is the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market. It offers things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

Mawasim is a Hajj and Umrah tour operator. It offers high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

About ICCA

ICCA is a global community and knowledge hub for the international association – and governmental – meetings industry. Founded in 1963, ICCA specialises in the international association meetings sector, offering data, education, communication channels, as well as business development and networking opportunities. Today, ICCA continues to advocate for the world of international meetings. The ICCA Association Community offers associations across the world education, connections, tools, and resources to help them organise more effective and successful meetings.