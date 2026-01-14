Dubai, UAE – INSEAD, the business school for the world, has appointed Houbara Communications as its public relations partner in the UAE.

Since establishing its Middle East Campus in Abu Dhabi in 2017 in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), INSEAD has built a strong presence in the region. Through this new partnership, Houbara will amplify INSEAD's visibility and thought leadership across the UAE, sparking dialogue around the future of business education, leadership, and innovation, particularly as AI continues to reshape the business landscape.

With deep experience in the education sector, Houbara has worked with leading institutions across the region to craft compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences – from policymakers and academics to students, parents and industry leaders. The agency’s understanding of the nuances of education communications ensures impactful storytelling that drives engagement and builds reputations.

Loretta Ahmed, Founder & CEO of Houbara Communications, said: “We've proud to deepen our relationship with INSEAD, a school that consistently sets the benchmark for global business education. As their retained agency, we looking forward to helping them tell their story in a way that resonates across the region, driving meaningful conversations and showcasting their impact on leadership and innovation.”

Rachel Maguer, Executive Director of Communications at INSEAD, added: "Houbara's deep regional insight and strategic communications expertise make them an ideal partner as we continue to expand INSEAD’s footprint and relevance in the UAE and beyond. We’re excited to work together to elevate our voice and engage with the region’s dynamic business community.”

Houbara Communications is an integrated creative and content-driven communications consultancy with partners across the Middle East. The team comprises over 20 consultants, with almost half of the culturally diverse team speaking Arabic as a first language. In 2019, Loretta Ahmed completed the acquisition of Grayling Middle East from Huntsworth Plc to become an independent agency, cementing a 20-year presence in the UAE and beginning a whole new chapter.

Houbara remains part of Huntsworth’s global family, representing their global clients across the Middle East and providing regional clients with access to their global network.

For more information, please visit https://www.houbaracomms.agency