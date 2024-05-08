Pilolo's Revolutionary 'Grow Dress Concept' Redefines Kids' Fashion as a Sustainable Choice with Unique Designs and Functionalities

Dubai, UAE - Emerging from a vision to redefine children's fashion, Pilolo, an innovative and sustainable online children’s fashion clothing brand by Meraki Clothing, has unveiled at KidZania, Dubai Mall, in a week-long extravaganza. Designed in London, Pilolo offers a range of stylish yet functional clothing for children aged 4 to 9, providing trendy and affordable options for the little ones.

Pilolo's showcase and brand activation at KidZania, Dubai Mall, running until May 11, features interactive fun activities, competitions, and a fashion show, all meticulously crafted to ignite children's creativity and imagination. From Pilolo Iron-On Patches to Lolo Eyes Competitions, the event boasts an array of engaging experiences where kids can express themselves freely.

Exclusive discounts and a Style Star Competition further enhance the excitement, offering children a delightful opportunity to shine and have fun in a playful atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, Raahul Sikka, a seasoned entrepreneur in the textile industry and the creative force behind Pilolo, expressed his excitement, “Launching in the UAE is a strategic move for Pilolo, given the country's unique cultural blend, demographics, and a thriving startup scene. Moreover, we couldn’t have chosen a better venue than KidZania to unveil our brand, as it perfectly aligns with our values and appeal. Our exciting activation activities are sure to provide an engaging and interactive atmosphere for kids and parents alike, and I invite parents with young children to come and experience the extravaganza and explore our unique collection."

He added, “The UAE's positioning offers an ideal atmosphere for a new brand launch, and we are confident that once successfully established here, Pilolo has the potential to explore other markets across the globe. Pilolo is now available in the country through our e-commerce website, with plans for physical stores in prime locations in the near future.”

Pilolo distinguishes itself through imaginative design, crafting clothes as unique as the children who wear them. Whimsical elements, including unique designs and functionalities like the revolutionary 'Grow Dress Concept,' ensure longer-lasting wearability, making it an eco-friendly and sustainable choice.

The Grow Clothing line, a must-have in every growing child's wardrobe, provides sustainable clothing options extending usage for a couple of years and not just months, available in a variety of styles, patterns, and neutrals.

Pilolo's commitment to its values is evident through a child-centric approach, upholding curiosity, whimsy, and playfulness. Quality craftsmanship utilizing high-quality bespoke fabrics sets Pilolo apart, providing superior comfort and durability. Key features include both functional designing and sustainability, with hidden pockets in every garment sparking a child's curiosity and encouraging play, while gender-neutral sizing and the innovative 'Grow Dress' ensure a longer-lasting fit accommodating a child's growth.

The Pilolo garments range includes T-shirts, Polos, Dresses, Tops, Shorts, and Joggers, all starting at an affordable 79 AED, catering to a diverse audience. The company is thrilled to engage with UAE families, inviting them to embark on a journey of comfort, creativity, and innovative designs for their little ones. For more information on the brand, visit https://pilolo.shop/

About Pilolo

Pilolo, a Meraki Clothing venture, is a kids clothing brand dedicated to redefining comfort and creativity in children's fashion. Crafted with innovation and care, Pilolo offers a range of stylish and functional clothing, perfectly promoting movement and play for children in the age range of 4 to 9 years.

About KidZania

KidZania is one of the fastest growing global kid’s interactive entertainment brands. It is an interactive kids’ city combining inspiration, fun and learning through realistic role-play for children 2-16. Kids independently explore a 7,000 square meter kid-sized city with over 50 exciting careers that they can try. Through ultra-realistic role-play, they learn about different careers, the inner-workings of a city and the concept of managing money. Each experience is designed to empower kids, giving them the confidence to be their best selves, and inspiration to be great global citizens. With 25 locations in over 15 countries and experiencing rapid global growth, KidZania is one of the most inventive kid’s edutainment concepts in the world.

About Meraki Clothing & Key Leadership

Meraki Clothing is a Bengaluru-based apparel company with a global vision. Meraki was founded with a drive to embrace unconventional approaches, challenge traditional boundaries and pave the way for innovative breakthroughs.

The Visionary Behind Meraki Clothing, Raahul Sikka

Formerly of Dixcy Scott, Rahul brings his dynamic leadership to Meraki Clothing, a fusion of global aesthetics and Indian craftsmanship. Under his guidance, Dixcy Scott evolved into a lifestyle giant, achieving a Rs 1000 crore turnover. With a focus on quality and innovation, Raahul spearheaded the introduction of mass sportswear and athleisure.

Now, with Meraki, Raahul aims to redefine fashion with high-quality garments designed in London and manufactured in India. Pilolo, the kids wear brand, is set to debut in the UAE and India. Armed with a B Tech in Textile Engineering, an MBA in Marketing, and an Executive MBA from London Business School, Raahul continues to push the boundaries of the fashion industry.

Megha Chugh: Driving Innovation at Meraki Clothing

As Director at Meraki Clothing, Megha Chugh has played a pivotal role since the company's inception, shaping its strategy and growth trajectory. Her background in setting up efficient HR & Admin platforms at Dixcy Textiles highlights her expertise in talent acquisition, a skill she has seamlessly applied to Meraki, ensuring alignment with the company's vision.

With a keen eye for aesthetics in children's apparel, Megha's insights have driven innovative product designs at Meraki. Having lived in Canada and the UK for a decade, she has infused Pilolo with global ambitions, positioning it as a brand poised for international success. Megha holds a B.Sc in Microbiology and Immunology from McGill University and an M.Sc in Medical Microbiology, blending her passion for design and management seamlessly at Pilolo.

