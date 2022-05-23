GELLIFY enters the FT 1000 list for the second time, Three startups from the GELLIFY ecosystem included among the best 1000 companies in Europe

Targeted towards disruptive innovation in the areas of Smart City, healthcare, digital commerce etc. Gellify - Azimut MENA focused VC fund aims to raise $ 50 million in capital

Corporate Venturing and Corporate Entrepreneurship are key focal points for GELLIFY in this region.

Dubai, UAE: GELLIFY, an innovation platform that connects high-tech B2B startups with traditional companies to innovate their processes, products, and business models announced its ranking in the FT 1000 list of European companies solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing business conglomerates.

GELLIFY was included among the Leaders of Growth 2022 by Statista and Il Sole 24 Ore in November 2021 and is given this prestigious ranking for a second consecutive year. Also included in the top 1,000 are three startups from GELLIFY’s portfolio: Winelivery, the first Italian service of home delivery of wine and alcoholic beverages, which comes in ninth position overall and the first Italian company; Sixth-sense, a startup that uses the skills of data analysis for Big Data solutions, and Enerbrain company that optimizes energy consumption for air conditioning. The inclusion of these startups substantiates the strength of GELLIFY’s business model designed to assert new and emerging businesses to scale up.

In particular, GELLIFY ranks among the Italian companies in Technology with a compound annual growth rate of 72% and an absolute annual growth rate exceeding 400%. With offices in the United Arab Emirates and Spain, Gellify is headquartered in Italy.

GELLIFY Middle East in partnership with Asset Manager Azimut last year launched a $50-Million VC Fund for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region to invest in companies with the potential to disrupt sectors such as smart cities, health care, digital commerce, FinTech and tourism through the use of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, blockchain and cyber security. The aim was to replicate the experience in Europe where GELLIFY has made successful exits and, in the process, enhanced the innovation capacity of the region.

Massimo Cannizzo, CEO and co-founder of GELLIFY Middle East, while commenting on GELLIFY’s inclusion in FT 1000 ranking said, “Recognition of GELLIFY and three of its startups in FT 1000 for the second time proves that our business model is exceptional and sufficiently resilient. GELLIFY is quite a unique player in the environment of innovation because while it’s a technology innovation enabler for Corporates and Governments, it is also a “gellificator” for startups and it also manages a VC fund focused on B2B Advanced Tech. We are here to replicate the same kind of model, style and ideas that we have successfully applied in Europe. Our strategy to expand, make a huge impact in the digital tech ecosystem here in the region and create a strong position in the Middle East continues as we help new businesses survive and grow”.

Last year UAE-based employee SaaS platform Workfam received an undisclosed co-investment from GELLIFY and Azimut through the Azimut Digitech Fund, the first investment in the Middle East to join a portfolio of over 50 start-ups. Workfam is an employee engagement SaaS platform that supports organisations with their mission to create a happy, healthy and highly engaged workforce.

Corporate Venturing and Corporate Entrepreneurship are other focal points for GELLIFY in this region. For their B2B community, GELIIFY hosts an Annual ‘Corporate Entrepreneurship' Event to provide a state-of-the-art view of how some of the world’s most dynamic and innovative companies are embracing the new trends in corporate venturing, not only to increase profitability but also to develop an entrepreneurial culture. The event held last year saw participation from 70 international venturing experts who delved deep into how organisations can leverage Venturing Methodologies, Corporate Venture Capital (CVC), Intrapreneurship, Cross-Innovation, and Innovative Technology Startups to grow their businesses and adapt to the challenges of the new post-pandemic economy.

GELLIFY comprises three business units, one for companies where the digital transformation of small businesses and large corporations or governments happens. This unit specializes in corporate venturing, innovation strategies, sales and marketing digitization, industry 4.0 and digital operations, digitization, and workforce empowerment.

Another is for startups offering comprehensive ‘program that provides more complex services beyond mentorship and basic company creation services typical of incubators. It has duration of 6-24 months and involves all areas of the company. The platform takes startups from their embryonic "gaseous" or "liquid" state to a reliable and scalable "solid" state through its unique and proprietary growth program, "GELLIFY". This growth is funded through smart investments implemented by GELLIFY and its co-investors.

The third unit is for investors, which provides Investment advisory and the management of a GELLIFY Investment Fund on selected innovative B2B Tech Start-ups.

