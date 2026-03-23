Doha: Qatar’s e-commerce sector is gaining momentum as consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms for convenience and competitive pricing, even as traditional mall shopping continues to draw strong crowds across the country.

Speaking to The Peninsula, experts say online shopping has experienced steady growth over the past week, driven by mobile apps, quick delivery services, and targeted promotions.

“E-commerce is definitely expanding during Eid, particularly for convenience-driven purchases,” said Tariq Abdul, a Doha-based retail analyst. “Consumers are using apps for speed and ease, especially for repeat or smaller-ticket items, but it has not entirely replaced the mall experience.”

Despite the digital push, physical retail remains dominant as shopping destinations like Villaggio Mall and Mall of Qatar are reporting robust visitor numbers, with families treating Eid shopping as a social and cultural activity rather than just a transaction.

Analysts state that this dual trend reflects Qatar’s unique retail dynamics, where modern convenience coexists with deeply rooted shopping traditions.

“Malls are still central to the Eid experience because people definitely want to see products, compare options in person, and enjoy the atmosphere, which online platforms cannot replicate,” Abdul noted.

According to research entity Mordor Intelligence, Qatar’s e-commerce market size is expected to expand to reach $4.96bn this year.

This is up from $4.54bn in 2025, and will reach $7.75bn by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.34 percent between 2026 and 2031.

By business model, the business-to-consumer segment dominated Qatar’s e-commerce landscape in 2025, accounting for a substantial 77.39 percent share of total market activity, reflecting strong consumer adoption of online retail platforms.

Meanwhile, the business-to-business segment, though smaller in comparison, is projected to witness steady expansion, with transactions expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.37 percent through 2031, driven by increasing digitalisation of supply chains and corporate procurement processes.

On the other hand, consumers have expressed mixed preferences according to their preferences. “I use apps for quick gifts or when I don’t have time, especially close to Eid,” said Aleena Ibrahim, a Doha resident. “But for clothes and special items, I still prefer going to the mall with family as part of the celebration.”

Retailers are increasingly adopting hybrid strategies to capture both segments, integrating online promotions with in-store experiences.

Many brands now offer click-and-collect services, exclusive app discounts, and in-mall events to drive engagement across channels.

Industry observers expect both online and offline retail to perform strongly, with neither channel clearly dominating. The trend, however, points to a more blended consumer behaviour, where convenience and experience shape how residents in Qatar shop for the festive season.

Ibrahim added, “Online shopping is convenient and safe right now with everything that’s happening in the region, but going to the mall during Eid still feels special, so I end up doing both depending on the situation.”

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