Innovate Africa Fund, the early-stage investment vehicle backing African founders at concept stage, has released its inaugural Year in Review, since launching with a $2.5M rollout. The report confirms the Fund has welcomed three portfolio companies—TNKR, Oikus and AddressMe—selected from a pipeline of over 5,600 applicants.

The fund’s product-first model is already delivering results, with flagship portfolio investments TNKR and Oikus unlocking 5x follow-on angel funding within months after Innovate Africa Fund's intervention. This early traction validates what the Fund set out to demonstrate: that structured experimentation at the earliest stage produces ventures that investors actually want to back.

Founded in 2024, Innovate Africa Fund was established to fill the critical gap in early-stage funding that often stalls African innovation. Rather than pursuing high deal volume, the Fund selected four founders who demonstrated strong ideas, and the capacity to learn quickly as well as execute under pressure.The selection process applies six criteria — Character, Credibility, Capacity, Courage, Competence, and Context — designed to identify founders who can survive the brutal early stages of company building. In addition, Innovate Africa Fund's product-first approach is designed to surface what's true about a business, even when that means pivoting the original idea.

TNKR entered the Fund as a content platform. Through structured product sprints, the team pivoted twice before identifying a genuine market gap: the lack of hands-on guidance for hardware builders. Today, TNKR is building Leonardo, an AI-powered workshop assistant tackling Africa's hard-tech skills shortage.

Oikus arrived as a property marketplace. Fund-led research revealed that discovery was not the problem instead systematic mistrust was. The team pivoted to build verification infrastructure for Nigeria's fraud-plagued real estate market and is now preparing a Lagos pilot to test pricing and validate its trust architecture at scale.

AddressMe secured investment after being crowned winner at World Product Day Lagos — Africa's first-ever edition of the global product leadership event, hosted by Innovate Africa Fund in partnership with the Innovate Africa Foundation.

Deal flow is further strengthened by “Wicked Innovation Labs,” – the fund’s experimentation engine that helps founders move from ideas to evidence before investment – which identified 15 high-potential problem areas across African markets and supported 10 teams through structured validation sprints.

"There is no shortage of ideas to solve Africa's problems," said Kristin Wilson, Managing Partner at Innovate Africa Fund. "What's missing is the discipline to test those ideas properly before scaling them. We deploy capital alongside structured experimentation. Our first year shows that when you do both together, you produce ventures that are genuinely ready for follow-on investment not just good at pitching."

Africa’s startup funding landscape continues to grow rapidly but remains uneven. Despite surpassing US$3 billion in 2025 according to Africa: The Big Deal, most of the capital flows to growth- and late-stage companies, leaving early, idea-stage ventures underfunded. In this environment, Innovate Africa Fund continues to demonstrate that patient, hands-on support at the idea stage produces stronger founders and more resilient businesses.

As the Fund enters the new year, it will deploy up to eight additional early-stage investments, deepen its presence in key hubs such as Egypt, Kenya and South Africa, and formalise Wicked Innovation Labs. Building on the success of hosting Africa’s first-ever World Product Day and the Innovate Africa Learning Series, the Wicked Innovation Labs will institutionalise the Fund’s approach into an experimental venture lab that gives founders outside of the Innovate Africa Fund portfolio access to the same product leadership training, innovation frameworks and mentorship that defined the Fund’s 2025 impact.

About Innovate Africa Fund

The Innovate Africa Fund is a founder-first catalyst fund dedicated to accelerating the journey to product-market fit for African entrepreneurs. They are committed to providing the necessary infrastructure and support that empower founders to tackle audacious problems and unlock growth. The mission is to nurture and invest in high-potential technology ventures, driving innovation and economic development across the continent.