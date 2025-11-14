Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Innomotics Contracting LLC and Danfoss FZCO have extended the global contract signed earlier this year between Innomotics GmbH, Germany and Danfoss Drives A/S, Denmark (link here) to expand the scope to customer service offerings to the customers of Danfoss’s Low Voltage Drives and Innomotics Low Voltage Motors in the Middle East, covering the UAE region.

The agreement was formally signed between Innomotics Contracting LLC and Danfoss FZCO, marking a significant step forward in their strategic collaboration. by Mr. Rajesh Menon, the Division Head of Customer Service, Innomotics Middle East, and Mr. Abdul Rahman Moussa, Country Manager Drives -MENA.

Danfoss will leverage the trained resources of Innomotics to deliver services including cross-border assignments, warranties, commissioning, corrective maintenance, and service agreements. In return, Innomotics will service Danfoss customers with Danfoss training, spares, retrofits, upgrades, extended warranties, and technical support.

Speaking on this occasion, Rajesh Rajasekhar Menon, the General Manager of Innomotics Contracting LLC and Division Head of Customer Service, Innomotics Middle East, said, “We are pleased with this development as Danfoss recognizes our customer service approach in the Middle East. We have a strong and mature set-up that can fully serve Danfoss' customers. We can build on the existing global contract and give it an extension, which is the first of its kind within both companies. We are confident that this move will be a win-win for all involved, customers and both organizations which is a reflection of the end-user trust and reliability we have acquired over the years across all our businesses”.

Abdul Rahman Moussa, Country Manager Drives -MENA, said, “We have strong roots in the Middle East market and have been taking deliberate steps to increase customer value. We recognize there are synergies to be realized between both companies, and this is a step in a new direction that will benefit all stakeholders. With our strength in our product portfolio and the strong service capabilities of Innomotics, our customers will stand to gain an advantage through our shared approach in a seamless manner. The service engineers will undergo a rigorous training process and will be completely prepared to address any customer requirement in the markets.”

Together, the two companies will address the customer requirements in Oil & Gas (including Petro-Chemicals), Mining (Mining, Minerals & Cement) and Metals.

Innomotics GmbH is a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems that combines deep technical expertise and leading innovation in electrical solutions across industries and regions. With its more than 150 years of experience in developing electric motors, the company is the backbone for reliable drive technology in industry and infrastructure worldwide. Innomotics is a thought leader in the areas of industrial efficiency, electrification, sustainability, and digitalization. The company is headquartered in Nuremberg (Germany) and employs around 15,000 people worldwide. Annual revenue exceeds 3 billion euros. With 17 production sites and a comprehensive sales and service network in 49 countries, Innomotics has a well-balanced global presence in a growing market.

About Danfoss

Danfoss engineers’ solutions that increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification. Our solutions are used in such areas as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and off- and on-highway equipment. We also provide solutions for renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, as well as district-energy infrastructure for cities. Our innovative engineering dates back to 1933. Danfoss is family- and foundation-owned, employing more than 42,000 people, serving customers in more than 100 countries through a global footprint of 95 factories. www.danfoss.com

