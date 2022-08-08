Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - Ink worldwide, a member of Omada, the leading performance-based digital marketing and ecommerce advertising company in the MENA region, have announced their latest appointment as Media Representatives for Zawya by Refinitiv Middle East, a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) business, one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure.

Patrick Samaha, Group CEO Omada and founder of Ink worldwide, said: “Our main goal is to grow together, ink’s role under the Omada’s umbrella will be focusing on taking this relationship forward and to new heights. Zawya’s penetration and trusted content, will be a great addition to all business’s.”

The appointment enables Ink worldwide to tap into a unique supply with millions of professionals from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and rest of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets. Zawya provides ﬁnancial and business news across a wide range of industries and sectors including real estate, construction, energy, banking, tourism, technology, aviation, healthcare, logistics and education, among others.

Hassan Ali, Head of Knowledge Solutions EMEA at London Stock Exchange Group, : “We are excited to have Ink worldwide representing us in the region, The team’s innovative approach to our media and content solutions is what a strong brand like Zawya is all about.”

About Ink worldwide

A member of the omada group, ink worldwide is a digital agency that offers holistic monetization solutions and advertising solutions for brands that want to increase engagement and reach within the MENA region. Its services also include brands integration and product placements, campaign management, go to market strategies, ad networks, and ad exchanges.

For more information:

pr@inkww.com

About Zawya

ZAWYA.com part of Refinitiv Middle East under the London Stock Exchange Group.

Zawya is a leading source of regional news and intelligence, serving millions of professionals from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and rest of MENA. The website has both English and Arabic versions. ZAWYA offers latest news and analysis from regional and global markets throughout the day. News on equities, commodities and currencies are updated on real-time basis. The pioneering website has two decades worth of experience in providing financial and business news across all major sectors and lends a voice to top economists in the region to share their views.