Cairo / London / Dubai: Informa Markets, a global exhibitions leader and organiser of the World Health Expo, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Egypt’s Unified Procurement Authority (UPA) and Global Conference Management (GCM) to accelerate the growth of Africa Health ExCon one of the continent’s most influential healthcare exhibition and conferences.

Through this strategic partnership, Informa Markets will play a pivotal role in the global expansion of Africa Health ExCon, which has been held annually in Egypt since 2022.

Peter Hall, President for Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa at Informa Markets, said:

“This partnership reflects the core mission of Informa Markets to build bridges and strengthen collaboration in the healthcare industry. Working with UPA and GCM to co-organise Africa Health ExCon in 2026 allows us to expand its reach and impact. It also enables us to support a country that is now a regional hub for procurement, manufacturing and health-system excellence.”

Dr. Hisham Stait, Chairman of Egypt’s Unified Procurement Authority, added:

“Partnering with Informa Markets allows us to attract international manufacturers, investors, and policymakers. We see Informa Markets as a strategic partner that will bring the expertise, networks and global visibility needed to amplify Africa Health ExCon, elevate its impact, and allow us to showcase Egypt’s progress on a global stage.”

Together, Informa Markets, UPA and GCM will combine their strengths to reinforce Africa Health ExCon as a leading event for innovation and partnership. This collaboration ensures Africa Health ExCon continues to grow in influence and reach across Africa and beyond.