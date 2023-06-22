New retail design leverages inspiration from Japan for seamless and memorable experience

Refreshed visual identity brings dynamic brand dimension with evolved brand logo

New multi-sensory signature brings next-level customer connection through scent and sound

DUBAI, UAE — INFINITI today announces a comprehensive brand refresh to enhance customer connection and deliver ‘thoughtful hospitality’ across all touch points.

Central to the update is a new global retail architecture design, in concert with an evolved brand logo and new multisensory signature.

The new look and feel draws inspiration from the brand’s Japanese heritage and reflects INFINITI’s long held belief, that personal and rewarding experiences are more important than the car alone.

“The evolved look and feel uplifts INFINITI’s signature total ownership experience and sets the scene for a bright new era for the brand” said Asako Hoshino, executive vice president, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. “We believe true luxury is simple, personal, and memorable. These updates are targeted at delivering a deeper connection with our valued customers.”

New Retail Architecture

INFINITI’s new retail architecture, led by the INFINITI global design team, based in Atsugi, Japan, blends a clean, minimalist exterior with an open, light-filled interior. A key to bringing to life INFINITI’s signature Total Ownership Experience, the company is committed to offering physical retail spaces that allow valued customers the opportunity to connect and interact with the brand.

Drawing inspiration from Japanese design philosophies, the new architecture pays homage to the brand's rich heritage while providing a truly immersive experience for customers.

The overarching design embodies the Japanese concept of “Ma,” a philosophy that considers the space between things. Unlike the Western construct of minimalism, Ma embraces empty space in an additive capacity — to ensure balance between all elements.

The exterior façade features a distinctive deep eave along the roofline that purposefully creates shadow and controls direct sunlight into the showroom. Inside, the showroom has been reimagined to enhance the feeling of spaciousness and support a seamless journey for the customer.

“We tasked our talented design team with creating a refreshed retail environment that reflects a new era for INFINITI,” said Sam Xin, global divisional general manager, INFINITI Brand. “The result is a bright, welcoming space where customers can experience thoughtful hospitality when engaging and interacting with our brand”

Refreshed brand logo

Since INFINITI’s inception in 1989, the brand’s logo has drawn inspiration from the infinite road to the horizon, reflecting the forward-facing direction of a brand born to challenge convention, as well as the drivers with the same attitude.

The evolved logo unveiled today, the fourth iteration in the brand’s history, places greater focus on the “infinite road” and horizon line, complimented by revised INFINITI wordmark spacing, that visually accentuates the horizon.

“Our aim was to subtly evolve the INFINITI logo in support of the bright new chapter that lays ahead” said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president of global Design. “Adding greater emphasis to the point where the infinite road intersects with the horizon, we are showcasing our steadfast commitment to always look forward to the future and to new horizons.”

A new three-dimensional INFINITI emblem will adorn production vehicles of the future - bringing added depth, while expressing dynamism, motion, and power. As the visual focal point on the front of future INFINITI vehicles, the logo boldly announces their arrival, with illumination that elevates the bright road to the horizon.

An invigorating new multisensory signature

Experiences are always more memorable and stimulating when more than one sense is engaged. In addition to a refreshed visual identity, INFINITI today introduces a new multisensory signature, encompassing scent and sonic elements, to create another dimension of connection with customers.

New signature scent evokes a Japanese forest

Scents can transport people to memories of places visited, as well as those they can only imagine. To deliver a subtle feeling of Japan – a source of inspiration for INFINITI - to guests around the world, the brand announced a new signature scent for use at brand events, as well as for optional diffusion within retail showrooms.

INFINITI’s new signature scent is both invigorating and calming, reflecting opposites working in harmony to deliver something even more profound. The scent evokes a Japanese forest, with hints of Hinoki wood (Japanese cypress), sugi (Japanese cedar) and yuzu (Japanese citrus). The INFINITI signature scent is crafted by a master scent designer in Japan and is 100% sustainably sourced and organic.

New signature sound leverages human voice and sounds from Japan

To capture the feeling of INFINITI through sound, the brand today released its own brand master track, titled “Moment of Tranquility”, serving as the foundation for a new sound logo (sonic), as well as for use at future brand activations and in-car experiences.

The sound logo creates a sense of anticipation by marrying powerful Japanese musical elements with more serene sounds to deliver a harmonious balance. A taiko drum, the embodiment of human performance and power, contrasts with a soft furin (Japanese wind chime), an instrument played only by the wind, to add a layer of tranquility and refinement. True to INFINITI’s brand value of “Human”, the sound is anchored around a female voice humming as a signal to all senses that something exciting is about to happen.

Experience the new look and feel from today

Visitors to INFINITI’s digital channels can see the brand’s evolved visual identity from today, and guests to selected retail locations within the U.S., Mexico and Middle East, can experience the new retail design from this month onwards.

Customers in Doha, Qatar, Monterrey, Mexico, Downtown Los Angeles and Georgetown, Texas will be amongst the first to experience the new INFINITI showroom layout and aesthetic.

Additional INFINITI sites within the America’s and Middle East are scheduled to be refreshed later this year, with locations across the globe to be updated over time.

