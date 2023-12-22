MOU also signed in KSA - with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLIP) & King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)

Dammam, Saudi Arabia - Immensa, MENA’s leading additive manufacturing and digital warehousing company, announces it has achieved the milestone DNV Certification (“the Certification”) for the additive manufacturing of metallic parts - according to the DNV-ST-B203 AM standard.

A global gold standard - the Certification is a significant competitive differentiator. It is a vital requirement for any Additive Manufacturing producer seeking to manufacture and deliver functional end-use parts to be installed by clients in the energy sector. Immensa is the also first company in the MENA region to be awarded the Certification.

The Certification will significantly reduce the number of production part tests, and contribute to faster lead times. Immensa anticipates the Certification scope to widen over the coming months to cover more of its materials, systems and facilities, and include the digitization process.

Det Norske Veritas (“DNV”) - which issued the Certification - is a Norway-based company specializing in research and certification, and renowned for its active role in the Energy, Oil & Gas sectors. As the world’s leading resource of independent energy experts and technical advisors, DNV provide assurance to the entire energy value chain. DNV’s extensive industrial and academic knowledge means it also leads multinational joint industry processes for Additive Manufacturing and Digital Warehouse initiatives.

The Certification demonstrates Immensa’s dedication to helping energy, oil & gas, and other industries transition to additive manufacturing, and will encourage wider standardization of on-demand manufacturing.

Additionally, Immensa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in KSA with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLIP) - whose mandate is to transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub - and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) - a hub of scientific development and R&D in Riyadh.

KACST operates its own capability center and partnered with NIDLIP to operate the center in the Riyadh industrial area. NIDLIP and KACST identified Immensa as a global leader in additive manufacturing to partner with - for knowledge transfer and building up local skills. As a leader in digitization and spare parts on-demand, Immensa will continue to provide its platform and expertise to onboard local manufacturing companies into adopting additive manufacturing.

Fahmi Al-Shawwa, Co-founder and CEO of Immensa, commented:

“We are thrilled to be the first company in MENA to receive the DNV certification for additive manufacturing of metallic parts. Regulation and certification is critical for the proper adoption of spare parts on-demand across the energy sector, and builds a framework of trust and credibility for new adopters to follow a global standard.

“We are also excited to collaborate with key bodies to provide the best possible on-demand and additive manufacturing solutions to the energy sector. Our MOU with NIDLIP and KACST will help us implement the right frameworks to transform supply chains, and promote the Kingdom as a key hub for logistics and additive manufacturing.”

Dr. Sastry Kandukuri, Global AM Practice Lead & Technical Authority for AM Certification at DNV Energy Systems, said:

“This certification is a fundamental requirement for any global additive manufacturing producer that manufactures parts according to our DNV-ST-B203 AM standard. With its commitment to adhering to best practices aligned with world-class standards, Immensa truly deserves this accolade.”

Immensa operates in the global energy spare parts market - a sector valued at $91 billion - of which the Middle East comprises 35% - and is the only company to own and control the full digital supply chain. Immensa works closely with OEMs and end users, revolutionizing the sector by digitizing warehouses and creating more agile supply chains - as legacy structures often struggle to meet customer needs and preferences promptly and cost-effectively.

A digitized supply chain provides various tangible benefits for energy companies, including financial advantages like cash release and lower inventory ownership costs. It also provides operational benefits such as localized production and real-time procurement, along with environmental benefits such as reduced wastage and a lower carbon footprint. Annually, energy companies face unnecessary losses estimated at $30 billion.

Today’s news follows Immensa’s recent US$20 million fundraise, led by Global Ventures – MENA’s leading venture capital firm. Other participants included new investors - Endeavor Catalyst Fund and EDGO; and existing investors - Energy Capital Group (ECG), Shorooq Partners and Green Coast Investments. This funding round marks Immensa's first fundraising effort since its $7 million Series A round in 2021.

About Immensa

Established in 2016, Immensa has swiftly risen to prominence as the leading AM & DIS service provider in the MENA region. Boasting state-of-the-art centers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Immensa serves a prestigious client base that includes multinational Oil & Gas Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), National Oil Companies, and International Oil Companies. With a formidable team of over 100 AM specialists and engineers, Immensa is the only company that owns and controls the entire digital supply chain, offering turnkey solutions that span assessment, digitization, and production on demand.

Companies in the energy & power sectors alone spend over US$90 billion annually on spare parts. Immensa' solution not only offers cost-saving advantages but also addresses pressing environmental concerns. According to various studies, the adoption of AM for on-demand spare parts production could lower the carbon emissions by 12.39%. Together, AM and DIS are more than just innovations; they represent a clear, vital pathway to a sustainable industrial future.

To unlock the full potential of AM, we need to consider the transformative power of Digital Inventory Solutions. By storing digital twins of spare parts, DIS enables on-demand, localized production, eliminating substantial shipping needs. This synergy amplifies the environmental benefits of AM, shaping a new paradigm in manufacturing that aligns perfectly with global sustainability goals.

Immensa is poised to redefine the future of digital supply chains with its adoption of additive manufacturing and its innovative DIS RT platform. By solving the key challenges of AM process integration, Immensa is catalysing faster adoption rates, not just in the MENA region but globally.

Additional detail on DNV Certification

The certification positions Immensa as the first company in the MENA region to be able to utilise AM Technologies qualified Laser beam powder bed fusion (PBF-LB) using BPQ qualified AM Cobalt-28 Chromium-6 Molybdenum Alloy ASTM F75 (UNS R30075) in accordance with DNV-ST-B203 and DNV-SE-0568.