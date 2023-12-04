DOHA — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan attended the activities of the 158th meeting of the Preparatory Ministerial Council for the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Doha on Sunday.



The meeting was chaired by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also chairman of the current session of the Ministerial Council. Foreign ministers of the GCC states and GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi attended the meeting.



The ministers discussed a number of reports regarding the follow-up to the implementation of the decisions of the 43rd summit of the GCC Supreme Council held in Riyadh, as well as memorandums and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat. Topics related to dialogues and strategic relations between the GCC countries, as well as with other countries and global blocs were also figured in the talks, in addition to the regional and international developments taking place in the region.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Qatar Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Rasi, deputy minister of foreign affairs for multilateral international affairs, and Abdul Rahman Al-Daoud, director general of the Office of Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs.

