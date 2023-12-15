Atlanta: Under the patronage of Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi, an event titled "The Roles and Initiatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries in Combating Corruption" was held yesterday on the sidelines of the 10th session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (CoSP10).



During his opening speech, Albudaiwi underscored the pioneering role of the GCC countries in promoting integrity and combating corruption at all levels.



He also pointed out the decisions of the Supreme Council aimed at enhancing integrity and combating corruption. He referred to the final statement issued on January 5, 2021, by the Supreme Council at its 41st session, emphasizing the promotion of governance, transparency, accountability, integrity, and anti-corruption measures through joint Gulf cooperation in all GCC institutions, offices and specialized organizations.



Albudaiwi stressed that the GCC countries attach utmost importance to combating corruption due to its negative impact on the economic, social and political components.



He added that the GCC countries have made significant progress in protecting their institutions and societies from this scourge.