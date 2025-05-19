Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved Red Wings Airlines to operate a weekly flight between Muscat International Airport and Sochi International Airport in the Russian Federation, from June 22, 2025.

Red Wings Airlines provides both scheduled passenger and cargo services.

Red Wings was established in 1999 and was originally known as Airlines 400. It got its current name in 2007 and is one of the ten largest Russian airlines, specializing in scheduled and charter passenger transportation.

The itinerary network of Red Wings consists of more than 100 Russian and international destinations.

The airline's fleet consists of 24 passenger aircraft: 14 Airbus 320/321, seven Russian regional SSJ100s, and three long-range Boeing 777s. Base airports are Domodedovo, Koltsovo (Yekaterinburg), and Zhukovsky.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

