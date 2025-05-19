Muscat - Revenues from 3-5-star hotels in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 10.6 percent to RO79.43 million by the end of March 2025, compared to RO71.80 million by the end of March 2024.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that this increase is attributed to a 2.3 percent increase in the total number of hotel guests to 610,176 guests by the end of March 2024, compared to 596,366 guests by the end of March 2024.

Concerning the occupancy rate, it increased from 54.9 percent by the end of March 2024 to 59.5 percent by the end of the same month in 2025, registering an increase of 8.3 percentage points.

The number of guests from the Americas reached 21,781, an increase of 11.6 percent, while the number of guests from Africa reached 4,633, a 70.7 percent increase. The number of Asian guests increased by 10.1 percent to 87,210, and the number of guests from Oceania rose by 13,098, a 50.9 percent increase.

Statistics indicated a 9.1 percent decrease in the number of Omani guests, reaching 171,809 by the end of March 2025, while the number of guests from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries increased by 18.2 percent to 37,646.

The number of guests of other Arab nationalities also declined by 7.7 percent, reaching 22,533. Meanwhile, the number of European guests increased by 7.5 percent, reaching 232,986.

