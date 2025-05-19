The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry recorded a 36% growth in the value of certificates of origin issued during the first quarter of 2025, with a total value reaching AED1.89 billion, compared to AED1.39 billion during the same period in 2024.

The number of certificates issued was 11,698.

Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director of the Members Affairs Department at the Ajman Chamber, confirmed that this growth reflects the strength of the industrial and trade sectors in the emirate. He described it as a clear indicator of the continuous growth in export activities and economic performance.

He attributed these results to the support of the wise leadership and the integration between the entities involved in the economic sector, in addition to the fruitful cooperation between the public and private sectors, which enhances Ajman’s position as a vital economic hub at both the national and regional levels.

He also affirmed the chamber’s commitment to developing its service system by adopting the latest technological systems and providing innovative solutions that meet the aspirations of the business community. This goes hand in hand with ongoing cooperation with government entities to streamline procedures, stimulate local exports, and boost their competitiveness in regional and global markets.