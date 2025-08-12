RIYADH — Saudis under the age of 35 comprised 69.4 percent of the total Saudi population. This data was revealed by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on the occasion of the International Youth Day, which falls on August 12.

The GASTAT data from 2024 showed that the age group between 15 and 34 accounted for 35.9 percent of the population, with a nearly equal gender distribution of 50.3 percent male and 49.7 percent female. Regarding Saudis and non-Saudis, individuals under 35 made up 61.4 percent of the total population.

In the report, the GASTAT emphasized the vital role of youth in shaping Saudi Arabia’s development and future. These figures highlight that Saudi Arabia has a young and dynamic population, positioning its youth as a key driver of the country’s future prosperity and national development.

The GASTAT provides accurate and reliable data essential for informing economic and social policies, helping decision-makers create effective development plans, and measuring the performance of government agencies. By maintaining a precise statistical database, Saudi Arabia can make informed decisions to empower its young population.

