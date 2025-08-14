Muscat – The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has recovered a total of RO 2,232,000 in favour of consumers across Oman during the first half of 2025.

These recoveries highlight the CPA’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and resolving disputes through amicable settlements between consumers and suppliers. The authority said the amount was retrieved as part of its efforts to ensure fair treatment and address complaints effectively.

The CPA reaffirmed its dedication to monitoring market practices, enforcing regulations, and promoting transparency to protect the interests of consumers throughout the sultanate.

