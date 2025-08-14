MUSCAT – 13 August 2025: Oman Air and Turkish Airlines have announced a strategic Frequent Flyer Programme (FFP) Partnership to enhance the travel experience for their loyalty

members from across the globe. With this partnership, members of each programme will access expanded mileage accrual opportunities across a broader global network.

From August 1, 2025, Turkish Airlines connects members of Miles & Smiles, its 21+ million-member-strong loyalty programme, to Muscat, Salalah, and Khasab in Oman, and across the Oman Air network.

In addition, members of Oman Air’s loyalty programme, Sindbad, will gain access to Turkish Airlines’ vast global network, with new earning opportunities across Türkiye, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the Americas.

"This latest loyalty agreement, part of our ongoing partnership, is a meaningful step in expanding the value of our Sindbad programme and strengthening Oman Air’s international reach,” said Mike Rutter, chief commercial officer at Oman Air. “We look forward to offering our guests even more rewarding travel experiences around the world," Ahmet Olmuştur, chief commercial officer at Turkish Airlines.

Oman Air recently expanded its global footprint, with new destinations like Rome and Amsterdam, and increased frequencies on key routes like London and Moscow.

