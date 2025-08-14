Doha: Qatar has achieved a significant leap in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Performance Index report issued in 2025, ranking 12th globally in 2024, advancing 21 positions compared to the previous year.

This confirms the country’s growing competitiveness, its favorable regulatory environment for business, and its increasing openness to international partnerships.

According to the FDI report recently published by fDi Intelligence, in terms of project growth, the number of foreign direct investment projects nearly doubled in 2024 compared to the previous year. Qatar also scored 4.70 on the index, indicating that its share of global greenfield FDI projects in 2024 far exceeded its share of global GDP.

Sector trends highlighted in the report showed that the business services and technology sectors maintained the lead, with notable growth in FDI projects in consumer products and textiles. According to data from the FDI Projects Observatory under the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar, the first half of 2025 witnessed strong performance, with Qatar recording a significant increase in total capital expenditure, along with a year-on-year rise in both the number of projects and new job opportunities.

The number of projects increased by 44.5 percent year-on-year, while job opportunities rose by 75 percent, reflecting continued investor interest in the country and their confidence in the Qatari market.

In his remarks on the report, CEO of the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Waleed Al-Thani said that Qatar’s significant advancement in the Global Foreign Direct Investment Performance Index strengthens its position as a leading investment destination. It reaffirms the country’s appeal in attracting high-value strategic investments that

contribute to economic diversification and sustainable growth.

The Investment Promotion Agency remains firmly committed to supporting investments across various sectors and invites global partners to join us in shaping Qatar’s prosperous future.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Free Zones Authority highlighted that Qatar recorded a notable increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into new projects during 2024, with the volume of incoming investments nearly doubling compared to the previous year, according to the recent FDI report by fDi Intelligence.

In a post on its X account yesterday, the authority noted that the number of inbound investment projects in Qatar grew significantly in 2024, nearly doubling from the previous year.

This surge contributed to the country’s 21-place jump in the global ranking, placing Qatar among the top 15 countries in terms of FDI performance improvement.

