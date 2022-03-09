IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with Al Rabea Hotels and Trading Co. for Holiday Inn Najran a conversion property in Najran city in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The hotel is returning to the IHG family having operated as a Holiday Inn hotel from 1995 to 2015.



With this signing, IHG is continues to diversify its portfolio in the country to cater to a new segment of travellers, while aligning with the government's growth plan for secondary cities across the Kingdom. The new hotel is expected to be fully rebranded by end of 2023, with completion across two phases.



Located in the heart of Najran city, Holiday Inn Najran boasts of a stunning setting, surrounded by a lush landscape of trees and overlooking the mountains. Located 20 kms from the city centre and 18 kms from the airport, the hotel will be easily accessible by the visitors.

Following the renovation and rebranding, the hotel with 87-keys will offer 82 well-appointed rooms and five villas for business and leisure travelers, complemented by recreational facilities including an outdoor pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam and jacuzzi. In addition, the hotel will offer various dining options including an all-day dining, a coffee shop, a lobby lounge and a poolside lounge. Business guests will also have access to four spacious meeting rooms equipped for casual meetings to formal presentations.



Speaking on the announcement, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: “It is our great pleasure to welcome back Al Rabea Hotels and Trading Co to the IHG family, and once again establish our presence in the city of Najran. As IHG grows within the Kingdom, we aim to contribute to the realization of the nation’s ambitions and support tourism development in secondary cities. As one of the world’s most preferred brand, Holiday Inn is a perfect fit for families and travel explorers alike who frequent emerging destinations like Najran.

We are confident that Holiday Inn Najran will cater to the needs of guests visiting the city and looking for a familiar and welcoming experience . ”



Sheikh Mohammed Mana Rabea Al Garishah, Chairman, Al Rabea Hotels and Trading Co. added: “Given IHG’s history and strong legacy in the Kingdom, we are honored to partner with them once again to bring back the much-loved Holiday Inn brand to the city of Najran. We are confident that this partnership will not only offer the best-in-class service to guests visiting the city in the coming years but will also bring value to our company enabled by the power of the Holiday Inn brand and supported by IHG’s experience, global systems and industry leading loyalty programme.



He added: As investors, we have witnessed great value in the Holiday Inn brand equity and the profit margins this brand offers to our investment.”



The Holiday Inn brand, with hotels around the world, has helped millions of travelers discover new places and connect with each other since its inception in 1952. Designed to meet the needs of both business and leisure travelers, Holiday Inn hotels deliver memorable experiences through warm and welcoming service, contemporary design that blends the familiar with the new, and a sense of comfort unique to the brand and its iconic green sign.



IHG currently operates 36 hotels in Saudi Arabia across five brands including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and voco. A further 28 hotels are in the development pipeline, due to open within the next three to five years.

**Numbers as of December 31, 2021 **