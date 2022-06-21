In line with the growing number of businesses within IFZA, the Free Zone is planting 10,000 mangrove trees at Jubail Mangrove Park from June to November 2022

To celebrate the launch of the IFZA Forest, each employee has been gifted one mangrove sapling, which will be planted at the IFZA Mangrove Forest in the protected mangrove sanctuary

the protected mangrove sanctuary For the Grow Initiative, IFZA teamed up with The Storey Group for its One Billion Trees Initiative (OBTI), aimed at capturing 250 billion kgs of carbon within a decade of planting the full tree complement

Dubai, UAE: IFZA Dubai, the UAE’s most dynamic and truly international Free Zone, today announced the launch of its Grow Initiative, a pledge to plant more than 10,000 mangrove trees by November 2022 in the dedicated IFZA Mangrove Forest at Jubail Mangrove Park, the first self-contained educational, nature and leisure destination of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The initiative celebrates the growing number of IFZA’s new business licenses and is developed under the Free Zone’s CSR arm, IFZA Cares, in partnership with The Storey Group (TSG) and Jubail Island. Through the Grow Initiative, every IFZA Employee has already received one sapling to launch the IFZA Forest.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during a ceremony held at Jubail Island’s Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of Martin G. Pedersen, Chairman of IFZA, alongside Eng. Abdullah Saeed Al Shamsi, Corporate Director of Jubail Island Investment Company.

Commenting on the announcement, Pedersen said: “In line with the UAE’s 2030 vision of achieving sustainable development, the Grow Initiative aims to encourage the IFZA Community to set up businesses the greener way and to be more conscious of their carbon impact on the planet. With Grow, our business community has the opportunity to create a lasting impact to combat climate change. At IFZA, we are committed to supporting the nation’s goals and we hope this initiative will further embed a sustainable mindset for our Partners, Licensees and Employees.”

The owner of each mangrove tree will be able to locate and track their tree growth conveniently through a digital blockchain-based platform. Users can virtually “visit” their trees through satellite imagery and learn more about every tree planted, including a unique picture of the tree, date of planting, geolocation, species, CO2 sequestration, real-life pictures, and the farmer caring for the tree.

TSG launched the ambitious One Billion Trees Initiative (OBTI) to encourage UAE residents and corporates to come together and support the global mission of planting one billion trees by 2026, in a transformational project designed to help offset the country’s carbon emissions.

Located in the Jubail Mangrove Park, Abu Dhabi, the IFZA Forest will contribute to the development and growth of the diverse ecosystem and collectively capture more than 3,000 tons of CO2 throughout its lifetime. Furthermore, mangroves have a great impact on preserving biodiversity by supporting a large variety of wildlife and providing shelter to terrestrial and marine animals.

Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, Corporate Director of Jubail Island Investment Company said: “We are delighted to be working with IFZA Dubai to raise further awareness on the importance of Abu Dhabi’s mangroves. Through the partnership, we hope to inspire the wider community to continue to help protect the natural environment and preserve the flora and wildlife that inhabits the island and look forward to working closely with IFZA to plant more than 10,000 new mangrove trees here at Jubail Mangrove Park.”

Under the pillars of the Environment, Community and Economy, IFZA Cares strives to contribute to the greater humanitarian focus of the UAE’s leadership and has created numerous opportunities to this end. Activities in the past conducted by IFZA Cares include the Joy of Giving Ramadan initiative to distribute iftar meals, and previously, a Blood Donation Drive, a Breast Cancer Awareness Walkathon as well as cooperation with charity organisations to support people of determination.

-Ends-

About IFZA Dubai

IFZA Dubai is the most dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community in the UAE, optimising the country's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its network of Government Authorities and Professional Partners.

Business owners and Employees can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including but not limited to property solutions, visa packages and training and development. The IFZA Business Park offers a wide variety of cutting-edge office facilities tailored to meet each Licensee’s individual needs and provides a professional, welcoming environment to greet clients, network with other businesses and thrive.

About Jubail Island

The Jubail Island development will be an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and will become Abu Dhabi’s leading sanctuary designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts, positioned amid the rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

The luxury project will offer wholesome F&B outlets and a wide range of facilities, including a beach club, a business centre, a sports centre, schools, supermarkets, nurseries, a community club, specialised clinics and other commercial establishments.