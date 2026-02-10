The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) and Heriot-Watt University (HWU) have launched a pioneering master’s programme, offering one of the most streamlined and globally accessible routes to becoming a Chartered Accountant (CA).

Delivered by HWU’s award-winning Edinburgh Business School, the MA (Hons) in Professional Accountancy fast-tracks students into the profession by integrating a professional training approach into the academic syllabus. From September 2026, the course will be taught at HWU’s campuses in Edinburgh and Dubai, reflecting both institutions’ international reach.

The four-year degree grants exemptions from the first two levels (Knowledge and Skills) of ICAS’ prestigious CA qualification. This marks the first time ICAS has given exemptions from the Skills level, enabling direct progression to the final level (Integration) of the qualification. For graduates, this streamlined approach means more of their three-year ICAS training contract can be dedicated to gaining the practical industry experience needed to achieve chartered status, while their employers benefit from reduced training costs.

With more HWU alumni becoming CEOs or MDs than from any other Scottish university, and 86% of FTSE 100 companies employing an ICAS CA, the degree is uniquely designed to prepare future leaders for an evolving business landscape. The syllabus blends technical accounting skills and knowledge of the forward-looking themes demanded by top employers worldwide – including ethics and technology.

Students also gain international experience through HWU’s Go Global transfer programme, which allows them to spend a semester or year of the course studying in Scotland, the UAE or Malaysia via the university’s inter-campus model.

Gail Boag, CEO at ICAS, said: “This collaboration bridges academia and industry, offering aspiring accountants an accelerated new way to study, qualify, and launch global careers.

“The flexibility of our revamped CA syllabus has enabled ICAS to work with Heriot-Watt on a programme that makes our qualification more accessible and adaptable than ever before. Whether students join us straight from school, through a graduate apprenticeship or via university study, our ambition is to provide a route to chartered accountancy that’s right for everyone.”

Professor Angus Laing, Executive Dean of Edinburgh Business School, commented: “Our partnership with ICAS marks an exciting evolution in industry-focused education at Edinburgh Business School.

“This programme supports our students to pursue a strong academic foundation, professional recognition, and practical excellence in professional accountancy. Through innovative collaboration and international reach, we are empowering the next generation of accountants to build impactful, globally connected careers and to shape the future of the profession."

Learn more about the MA Professional Accountancy via the ICAS and HWU websites.

Students will complete ICAS’ Advanced Assurance Assessment as part of the programme.

For further information, please contact:

HWU Dubai – Aisha Shaikh, Head of Communications

E: a.shaikh@hw.ac.uk