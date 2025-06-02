Munich, Germany, At a press conference held at Air Cargo Europe in Munich, IAG Cargo, Qatar Airways Cargo and MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo) discussed their intention to move forward with the launch of their Global Cargo Joint Business. Following the initial announcement in April 2025, the partnership is now targeting a formal launch in late 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. The global partnership will deliver new routing opportunities, increased operational agility, and unparalleled connectivity for customers across the global air freight market.

The Global Cargo Joint Business’ value proposition lies in enhanced routing flexibility and capacity options connecting APAC, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Europe, and the Americas. The partnership will unlock new routings not previously available via a single booking, opening fresh trade opportunities across the world. At launch, the parties will focus on key cargo markets, with additional countries expected to be included in future phases, in line with regulatory approvals.

The three carriers will be working to progressively align systems, processes, and commercial offerings to ensure a smooth rollout for customers. Streamlined products, services, enhanced digital solutions and a combined Avios loyalty proposition are expected to form part of the collective offering in due course.

The carriers will look to optimise freighter and belly hold capacity across their combined networks, improving efficiency and flexibility for customers. Additionally, coordinated ground handling and trucking will deliver a smoother experience for customers booking their cargo through the new cargo joint business.

At the same time, the three carriers will enter into individual agreements with the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the largest humanitarian organization fighting hunger, very soon. First announced at Air Cargo Europe, the three carriers will propose to provide in total 1000 tonnes of free tonnage to support WFP in the delivery of essential food supplies and commodities. This initiative reflects Global Cargo Joint Business’ unified commitment to humanitarian aid and the broader goal of ending world hunger.

David Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer at IAG Cargo, added: “This proposed joint business represents a real step change for our customers. By creating this single network, we are creating new connections which unlock new commercial opportunities. This network will be more efficient, reliable, and coordinated than anything offered through traditional interline agreements.

“Just as we are focused on delivering for our customers, we are equally committed to making a positive impact in the communities in which we operate, which is why we are delighted that this includes backing the vital work of the World Food Programme.”

Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo, said: "We are thrilled to discuss the upcoming launch of our groundbreaking partnership on the sidelines of Air Cargo Munich. Together, we will deliver unparalleled service and efficiency, ensuring that our customers receive the very best in air cargo solutions. Moreover, this collaboration allows us to contribute meaningfully to corporate social responsibility by supporting the World Food Programme. Together, we are utilising our strong networks to make a positive impact on communities around the world, showcasing the true power of partnership.”

Mark Jason Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at MASkargo, commented: "This partnership is a major milestone for MASkargo and the global cargo industry. By teaming up with Qatar Airways Cargo and IAG Cargo, we’re extending our reach and unlocking seamless connectivity across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. It’s more than network expansion; it’s about transforming how cargo moves worldwide. As the leading cargo carrier in our region, MASkargo has always been committed to connecting Asia with the world. This collaboration takes us further, delivering greater value, reach, and efficiency for our customers. We’re also proud to support the World Food Programme’s mission, reinforcing our belief that logistics can be a powerful force for good."

“This collaboration reflects the growing role of the private sector in accelerating humanitarian response,” said Virginia Villar Arribas, WFP’s Deputy Director for Private Sector Partnerships. “We are excited to work with Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo, and MASkargo to shape an approach that can help WFP deliver faster, more efficiently, and at scale.”

The partners remain focused on obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and are progressing towards the scheduled launch in late 2025. More updates will be shared as the go-live date approaches.

About Qatar Airways Cargo

Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s leading international air cargo carrier is based in Doha, Qatar. It serves a global network of more than 60 freighter destinations and 160 passenger destinations utilising freighters and belly-hold passenger aircraft.

The airline’s freighter fleet includes 28 Boeing 777 freighters and over 230 belly-hold planes. It also has an extensive road feeder service (RFS) network. The cargo airline is the launch customer for the innovative Boeing 777-8F featuring advanced technology, and a 25 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency and emissions, with the first delivery due to arrive in 2027.

As a market leader, the cargo carrier provides high operating standards for the transportation of cargo, with considerable investments in digitalisation, products, facilities, and services. Qatar Airways Cargo remains committed to sustainability and giving back to communities it serves through its sustainability program WeQare, built on the key pillars of sustainability: environment, society, economy, and culture.

About IAG Cargo

IAG Cargo is the single business created following the merger of British Airways World Cargo and Iberia Cargo in April 2011. Following the integration of additional airlines into the business, including Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL, IAG Cargo now covers a global network covering six continents.

In 2024, IAG Cargo had a commercial revenue of €1,234 million. Its parent company, International Airlines Group, is one of the world's largest airline groups with 601 aircraft on 31st December 2024.

About MASkargo

MAB Kargo Sdn. Bhd. (MASkargo) is the cargo division of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG). Specializing in providing comprehensive air cargo solutions, MASkargo offers a wide range of services, including scheduled and chartered air freight, cargo terminal handling, and integrated logistics solutions via air, land, and sea transportation. With dedicated belly capacity and freighter operations, complemented by robust partnerships with leading cargo carriers, MASkargo’s expansive network is able to reach over 100 destinations worldwide.

MASkargo is also the premier Cargo Terminal Operator in eleven airports throughout Malaysia, serving the cargo handling needs of over 40 carriers, including some of the leading names in the industry. Its flagship state-of-the-art 108-acre complex in Kuala Lumpur International Airport is equipped with advanced cargo handling facilities and is the nation’s only fully automated cargo terminal. With a processing area of 92,900 square metres, the facility has an annual capacity of handling up to one million tonnes of cargo, with the potential for expansion to three million tonnes.

MASkargo is a trusted global brand and is recognised as one of Asia’s leading air cargo carriers.

About IAG Loyalty

IAG Loyalty is a pioneer in the loyalty industry with over 30 years of experience. It's home to British Airways Holidays and Avios - the loyalty currency of British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling, Qatar Airways, Finnair and Loganair. With a vision to create the world's most rewarding experiences, IAG Loyalty enables more than 69 million members worldwide to collect and redeem Avios through a diverse range of partners spanning retail, travel and financial services. Its parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), is one of the world’s largest airline groups with 600+ aircraft carrying more than 122 million customers to 260 destinations across 91 countries each year.

Avios is one of the world’s most flexible and rewarding loyalty currencies—interoperable across seven airlines and widely used across 69m members worldwide.