Agreement reinforces deepening US–UAE ties in emerging technology sectors

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has signed its first US-based partnership with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), establishing a new bridge for high-growth startups to scale across the Atlantic. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in New York. The agreement sets the foundation for reciprocal access between Abu Dhabi and New Jersey’s startup ecosystems, enabling founders to scale internationally. The agreement further strengthens the US-UAE strategic cooperation across high-impact sectors such as AI and clean energy.

Through joint programming, market visits and facilitated introductions to investors, regulators and corporates, startups will benefit from soft-landing support in each market. With targeted backing from both ecosystems, founders will gain access to new customer bases, capital opportunities and tailored expertise to accelerate commercial success.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said: “Technology continues to transcend borders, and innovation ecosystems must strengthen their ties to support the global ambitions of founders. Our collaboration with Choose New Jersey is focused on unlocking soft-landing opportunities for startups looking to expand internationally, while deepening the exchange of knowledge, talent, and innovation. By opening our ecosystems to one another, we are creating pathways for ventures to achieve global scale.”

“Under Governor Murphy’s leadership, New Jersey is cultivating important international partnerships around the globe, leading to greater investments into new industries and a more diverse economy,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “The NJEDA has built a robust toolkit to support innovative startups, and we’re excited to work with Hub71 to promote the exciting opportunities in Abu Dhabi and the Garden State.”

Following Governor Phil Murphy’s economic mission to the UAE in April, he visited Hub71’s headquarters at Abu Dhabi Global Market, reinforcing the UAE’s strategic position as a gateway for US startups expanding into the MENA region and beyond. The MoU with NJEDA marks another milestone in Hub71’s cross-border expansion strategy, complementing existing partnerships across Asia and Europe and advancing its mission to scale ventures globally from Abu Dhabi.

The agreement with NJEDA complements Hub71’s growing portfolio of international partnerships, including a recent strategic alliance with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), aimed at advancing cross-border collaboration between the UAE and Japan. Together, these partnerships highlight Hub71’s commitment to building a globally connected ecosystem that enables the exchange of innovation across key markets.

As Abu Dhabi continues to grow its reputation as a global hub for technology and innovation, this partnership further reinforces Hub71’s role in enabling startup growth through international collaboration and alignment with world-leading tech ecosystems.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.