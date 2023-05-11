Cairo – Huawei FusionSolar is showcasing its solar energy capabilities and global leadership at this year’s Solar Show MENA, held on May 9-10 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC). Its participation for the second year in a row comes to emphasize the strong presence of the newly-introduced solutions that contribute to accelerating Egypt’s strategy towards expanding the use of clean energy.

During the exhibition, Huawei FusionSolar showcases its full suite of Smart PV and ESS solutions which help stakeholders at the utility, C&I, and residential scenarios by ensuring that solar systems are more affordable, more effective, and easier to maintain.

Huawei FusionSolar introduces the SUN2000-330KTL-H2 utility-scale inverter, Huawei’s latest inverter solution for utility-based power plants that has smart, reliable, efficient, and safe features. This smart solution with the latest innovative technology has brought the capability of achieving greener energy with its high-efficiency operation exceeding 99% and the ability to withstand cruel and harsh installation environments with its IP66 ingress protection rating, in addition to its fuse-free design architecture and the implementation of a broad range of communication interfaces.

Moreover, Huawei FusionSolar Smart EV Charger is designed for electric cars and at homes. The charger employs the solar energy generated by the PV system to charge electric vehicles, thereby lessening the need for the electrical grid and encouraging environmentally-friendly transportation. Its advanced technology enables it to communicate with the EV, supervise the charging process, and optimize charging by considering the amount of solar energy available and the current battery status of the EV.

Huawei FusionSolar one-stop solution for smart PV and ESS solutions, with its standardized design and simplified commercial interface, provides key benefits in optimal cooling design and energy optimization, shifting to a smart sustainable society.

Huawei FusionSolar solutions are bound to reduce the levelized cost of electricity of PV plants over the lifetime, as well as enhance the grid forming performance, making PV a primary energy source for every home and organization in the near future.

Joey Deng, CEO of Huawei Egypt Digital Power, praised the expansion and the achievements taking place in Egypt in renewable energy projects to keep pace with the global trend, and said: "Huawei FusionSolar brings its latest global expertise to support Egypt's Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy to 2035, and develop access to renewable energy for a clean green future.”

Deng added: "We aim to integrate digital technologies, power electronics, and storage technologies to create innovative solutions for clean energy, supporting Egypt's economic diversification and growth strategies. Our efforts align with Egypt's National Climate Change Strategy 2050 and other green initiatives, contributing to the country's overall growth with advanced innovations that have a positive economic return.”