Dubai, UAE: HRE Development has officially launched SkyHills Astra – a revolutionary residential project that embodies the spirit of social responsibility and purpose driven living – at an exclusive event held last night at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Dubai, attended by real estate brokers, investors, and VIPs.

Located in Al Barsha South, opposite Dubai Hills Estate, SkyHills Astra is not just another residential complex; it expands on HRE Development’s commitment to making a meaningful impact on the world.

Every aspect of Astra has been designed to enhance the living experience, featuring state-of-the-art fitness facilities, recreational areas, and vibrant community spaces that promote well-being and connectivity. These elements, combined with its modern architectural design, make SkyHills Astra a destination for those seeking a lifestyle of balance and inspiration.

What truly sets SkyHills Astra apart is its alignment with HRE’s philanthropic partner – Dubai Cares – a civil society organisation formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC). This partnership has already led HRE Development to commit AED 30 million in support of the organisation’s global education programs.

Each apartment sold will contribute directly to advancing education for children in developing countries, and residents will receive personalised certificates from Dubai Cares and HRE Development, acknowledging their role in supporting quality education for children in developing countries. This reinforces HRE’s promise of "Building with Purpose."

“SkyHills Astra represents a new paradigm in residential living, where success is measured not only by personal achievement but also by the positive impact created for others. Residents will wake up to breathtaking skyline views, knowing their investment contributes to a brighter future for countless children worldwide. We deeply value our partnership with Dubai Cares and are pleased to work alongside them to create lasting change,” commented Wissam Breidy, CEO, HRE Development.

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, stated, “Education is key to creating a brighter and more equitable future, yet millions of children still lack access to quality learning opportunities. Through its partnership with Dubai Cares, HRE Development is redefining impact driven real estate by empowering property owners to contribute to meaningful global impact. The company is proving that real estate can be a force for good by turning every home purchase into an investment in global education. This innovative model of giving back sets an example for other sectors as well, demonstrating how businesses can integrate social impact into their core operations and drive lasting change.”

SkyHills Astra is designed to inspire a lifestyle of giving back, transforming each home into a symbol of hope and change. It is a movement that redefines what it means to live with purpose, encouraging residents to become changemakers in their communities.

About HRE Development

HRE Development L.L.C., founded in 2021 and backed by a leading construction firm, has quickly established a reputation for excellence in shaping Dubai's skyline. With a focus on creating exceptional living spaces, HRE Development has completed over 200 projects, positively impacting approximately 12,000 families. Built on trust, integrity, and a commitment to quality and innovation, HRE Development blends aesthetics with functionality in its state-of-the-art designs.

Sustainability is central to its projects, utilising eco-friendly materials and innovative practices to minimize environmental impact. By incorporating the latest technology, HRE creates smart living spaces that enhance residents' quality of life and foster vibrant communities. Beyond financial success, HRE Development is dedicated to creating social value through integrated social initiatives and a strong commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, including a AED 30 million partnership with Dubai Cares to support education in developing countries.

About Dubai Cares

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 116 million direct and indirect beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organisation formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.