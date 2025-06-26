Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Michelin, the world's leading tyre technology company, alongside its partner Central Trading Company, is proud to announce the opening of Al Toufiq Tyres & Car Accessories L.L.C, the 16th Tyreplus store in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, marking its 29th point of sale across UAE.

This milestone reinforces a multi-year expansion strategy to strengthen Michelin’s retail and service footprint in collaboration with its trusted network of UAE partners.

This Tyreplus outlet signifies Michelin's commitment to enriching consumer experience by offering a comprehensive range of high-quality car maintenance services. This aligns with Michelin's global retail strategy and extends the reach of Michelin's autocare network, ensuring customers receive exceptional service alongside Michelin products.

The outlet in Dubai offers top-quality autocare services, including oil changes, tyre replacements, brake services, suspension maintenance, battery checks, and air conditioning services – all delivered with the highest standards of quality and expertise.

Harkesh Jaggi, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing for Michelin Middle East & North Africa, commented,” The UAE continues to be a key growth market for Michelin, driven by rising demand for reliable, high-quality automotive care across diverse vehicle types. With the opening of our new Tyreplus store in Umm Suqeim, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering comprehensive, customer-focused services that go beyond tyres to include maintenance solutions for passenger cars, SUVs, and electric vehicles alike. Partnering with our long-time collaborator Central Trading Company enables us to provide these exceptional experiences while supporting the evolving needs of drivers throughout the region."

Jean-Pierre Barnier, General Manager, Central Trading Company, "At Central Trading Company, we are delighted to support the opening of Tyreplus Al Toufiq as part of our ongoing collaboration with Michelin and our trusted network of retailers. This new location strengthens our shared goal of bringing high-quality Michelin products and reliable services closer to customers, and we are confident it will be a valuable addition to the Tyreplus footprint in the UAE.”

Michelin's reputation is enhanced by several key strengths, including strong brand recognition, a long-standing commitment to quality and safety, continuous innovation through new product releases, a leading position in electric vehicle (EV) tyre technology, and a dedicated focus on sustainable tyre innovation.

Al Toufiq Tyres & Car Accessories L.L.C is strategically located at Umm Suqeim Road and features professional tyre and automotive service experts with over 50 years of experience in the industry. In line with Michelin's commitment to the Dubai market, the company has established a substantial presence in various parts of the city. Michelin's comprehensive range caters to diverse automotive segments, encompassing tyres for trucks and buses, passenger cars and 4x4/SUVs, earthmover and industrial equipment, as well as motorcycles, tubes, and flaps.

The Michelin Tyreplus network is a global network of automotive service centers, certified by Michelin, that offer comprehensive tyre and car maintenance services, operated by Michelin Partners.

With a strong presence across UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region, Michelin continues to be a trusted choice for customers seeking reliable and sustainable autocare solutions.

About Michelin

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences.

Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world.

Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare.

The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide.

Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 129,800 people.