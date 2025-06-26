To celebrate becoming the first hotel in Dubai to have its entire management team complete the initiative, The H Dubai hosted an award ceremony in partnership with Dubai Future Foundation

Dubai, UAE: Located in the pulse of one of the world’s most modern cities, The H Dubai champions forward-thinking hospitality built around meaningful guest experiences. As emerging technologies continue to redefine the hotel industry, this dynamic property is evolving in step, having recently become the first hotel in Dubai to have its executive and management team complete the One Million Prompters programme by Dubai Future Foundation. The achievement was marked with a special award ceremony, positioning The H Dubai and its tech-savvy team at the forefront of the next era of tech-driven hospitality.

Launched in 2024 under the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), ‘One Million Prompters’ is an initiative aimed at training one million individuals in AI prompt engineering. As the first and largest of its kind, the programme is divided into four key modules, each designed to equip participants with the critical skills to leverage AI in the modern workplace.

On 23rd June, The H Dubai held a celebratory award ceremony to congratulate the 30 executive and management team members who completed the programme, starting with a welcoming speech from General Manager Yassin Mahmoud. The One Million Prompters team were also in attendance to share their remarks on the achievement. Finally, each graduate received their certificate before the ceremony wrapped up with a group photo.

Reflecting on this milestone, Yassin Mahmoud, General Manager of The H Dubai, said, ‘This achievement is a natural step in our ongoing journey to stay in tune with the world around us and the evolving needs of our guests. From embracing AI to introducing sustainable practices like our biodigester and becoming the first hotel in Dubai to receive the Certified Autism Center designation, we’re always looking for ways to grow as a team. We’re incredibly proud of everyone who completed the programme, and we’re excited to see how this knowledge helps us enhance the way we work while maintaining a personal touch.’

As the first hotel in Dubai to have its full management team complete the One Million Prompters programme, The H Dubai sets a new standard for AI adoption in the region’s hospitality landscape. By aligning with government initiatives, the property continues to evolve alongside the city and meet the shifting expectations of modern travellers, all while staying true to the personalised, memorable experiences guests have come to know and appreciate.

About The H Dubai:

Located at Sheikh Zayed Road, The H Dubai is a gateway to the Middle East’s most dynamic city. Renowned for its eclectic and vibrant selection of dining and nightlife experiences; the award-winning Santai Spa by Mandara; world-class rooms, suites and residences, a luxury commercial business tower and a diverse events centre –The H Dubai is the ultimate destination for business and leisure.