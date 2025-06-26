Dubai, UAE: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced a new phase of City Walk Crestlane, the waterside residential development with panoramic views, launched earlier this year. This phase demonstrates the strong investor response to City Walk Crestlane, reinforcing Meraas’ position as a developer redefining urban living in Dubai through thoughtfully designed, lifestyle-led communities.

Comprising two residential towers with a total of 198 premium units, the new phase of City Walk Crestlane offers a sophisticated approach to modern living. With views of the Dubai skyline, the aspirational development features a collection of contemporary one- to three-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom duplexes with private terraces, and five-bedroom penthouses boasting double-height living spaces. Each residence is designed to provide a tranquil sanctuary, framed by lush greenery and serene water features.

As part of the first waterside community in City Walk, the two new residential towers present a grand double-height reception and lounge areas, a cinema room, and a dedicated indoor kids’ club. Furthermore, residents can enjoy exclusive access to a variety of outdoor community facilities, such as resort-style pools, a park, outdoor gyms, kids’ play areas, a pet park, yoga lawns, an outdoor cinema, and running and cycling tracks, all seamlessly integrated into an expansive, beautifully landscaped setting.

The City Walk Crestlane masterplan features a combination of mid-rise and high-rise buildings, comprising 22 residential buildings that contain 2,625 residential units spread across 365,676 square metres. Additionally, it incorporates designated areas for retail, recreation, and open spaces, providing contemporary luxury living in the heart of the city. Community indoor amenities at this waterside residential development include a state-of-the-art fitness studio, a games room and co-working spaces.

The architecture of City Walk Crestlane emphasises human-centric design, integrating seamlessly with the existing City Walk streetscape to add a metropolitan touch. The development's well-designed layout ensures a harmonious blend of indoor elegance and outdoor vitality, thereby enhancing the overall community experience.

City Walk Crestlane is strategically situated within City Walk, near Downtown Dubai, the DIFC, Dubai Airport, and Jumeirah Beach. Residents also enjoy seamless access to iconic landmarks and all major destinations via key highways and road networks, including Al Safa, Al Wasl, Al Enjaz, and Al Multaqa streets.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands, and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One, and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.