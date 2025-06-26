Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Azizi Ameer and Azizi Sakandar, two contemporary residential developments located in Dubai’s highly acclaimed growth corridor, Al Furjan. The dual launch marks yet another milestone in Azizi’s ongoing contributions to this highly sought-after and well-connected community.

Blending modernity with serenity, Azizi Ameer offers a carefully curated selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Set mere steps from the metro line and minutes from Dubai’s major business and leisure hubs, Ameer is designed for those seeking convenience, comfort, and an elevated quality of life. Its sleek architecture and refined interiors are paired with premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, modern cinema, landscaped walk-in areas, separate swimming pools for adults and children, an indoor kids’ play zone, ample parking, and 24-hour security.

Azizi Sakandar, also launching this week, is yet another new addition to Azizi’s expanding portfolio in Al Furjan. The development comprises 218 elegant residences across 12 levels, including studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, thoughtfully designed to foster modern-day lifestyles. Blending sleek interiors with functionality, Azizi Sakandar offers a holistic living experience in a vibrant, family-friendly setting. Residents will enjoy a wide range of lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including a fully equipped gym, sauna, steam room, swimming pools, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, a private cinema, a multipurpose hall, and more. With retail space on the ground floor, dedicated parking, 24-hour security, and a chiller-free setup, Sakandar reflects Azizi’s commitment to elevating everyday life through comfort, convenience, and quality.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our latest developments in Al Furjan, one of Dubai’s most rapidly growing and desired communities. Each of these residences has been conceptualized to reflect the growing demand for thoughtfully designed, well-connected, and amenity-rich living spaces. Al Furjan remains one of the most strategically located and dynamically evolving neighbourhoods in the emirate. We are proud to continue shaping its landscape through developments that align with our vision for lifestyle enhancement and long-term value creation.”

Azizi Ameer and Azizi Sakandar boast excellent connectivity to Dubai’s major highways and transport hubs. Residents will benefit from their proximity to Expo City Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Ibn Battuta Mall, as well as the nearby Discovery Gardens Metro Station.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.