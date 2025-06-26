The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and ASICS Corporation are pleased to announce the signing of a new multi-year agreement, establishing ASICS as the Official Supplier of the APC through to December 31, 2026. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the shared mission of both organizations to empower para-athletes and promote inclusive sports across the Asian continent.

Under the terms of the agreement, which came into effect on January 1, 2025, ASICS will provide the APC with a broad selection of high-quality performance apparel, footwear, and accessories to be worn by APC executive staff during official events, ceremonies, and media appearances. The agreement also encompasses collaborative marketing, brand activation, and digital content initiatives aimed at raising awareness of para sports and inspiring a more inclusive sporting community.

ASICS, a globally recognized leader in sportswear innovation and performance, shares APC’s commitment to inclusion, excellence, and the transformative power of sport.

“This agreement is a major step forward in our efforts to support and spotlight the incredible achievements of para-athletes across Asia,” said Tarek Souei, CEO of the Asian Paralympic Committee. “ASICS brings not only world-class products to this partnership but also a deep respect for the values of the Paralympic Movement. We are excited to work together to create new opportunities for growth and recognition of para sports in the region”.

In addition, ASICS will have the opportunity to sponsor selected APC development and solidarity projects during the term of the agreement. These initiatives aims to strengthen the capabilities of developing National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) and create more inclusive environments for athletes with disabilities.

The agreement allows for ongoing review and collaboration, with both parties committed to meeting regularly to assess progress, share insights, and identify new opportunities to activate the partnership in innovative ways.

This new chapter in the APC-ASICS relationship reflects a powerful synergy between sport, social impact, and corporate responsibility — a model for inclusive partnerships across the global sporting landscape.