Dubai, UAE: HRE Development, one of the UAE’s leading property developers, has announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement with the Dubai Land Department (DLD), reinforcing its commitment to advancing women's presence and leadership within the real estate sector. The partnership was formalized during the International Property Show in Dubai - the region’s largest platform for showcasing premier real estate offerings from top-tier regional and global developers.

This forward-thinking alliance aligns with the DLD’s initiative "She Pioneers", launched earlier this year during the ‘She Pioneers’ event. The initiative is focused on increasing the representation of women in senior leadership positions within real estate firms and brokerage houses, while also offering tailor-made investment opportunities to encourage confident female participation in the property market. It further supports the development of flexible, empowering work environments for female brokers, enabling a healthier work-life balance.

The partnership reflects a shared vision to support both Emirati and resident women in establishing a strong, influential presence across the real estate value chain — as investors, decision-makers, and dynamic real estate professionals. It echoes the UAE’s progressive vision of fostering female talent and promoting gender equality across all key development sectors.

As part of the agreement, “HRE” will launch a series of community and media campaigns celebrating inspiring stories of women who have made remarkable strides in the UAE real estate sector. These initiatives aim to motivate future generations of women to pursue careers in real estate and explore investment opportunities with confidence.

In its commitment to building trust through knowledge, “HRE” will also roll out complimentary advisory sessions focused on real estate investment and personal finance - specifically tailored for aspiring female investors. These sessions are designed to equip women with the practical tools, market insights, and confidence needed to achieve sustainable financial success.

Magda Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at the Dubai Land Department, expressed her appreciation for this impactful partnership, stating: “We value our strategic collaboration with HRE Development, which places women's empowerment at the heart of its objectives. This initiative is fully aligned with our vision to provide a supportive ecosystem for women and to encourage their active contribution to the real estate sector - a key pillar of the UAE economy. It also reflects the country’s leadership vision of advancing gender parity and unlocking the full potential of female talent across all fields.”

Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development, also commented on the initiative: “At HRE, we believe that empowering women is fundamental to the progress of any modern society. This partnership with the Dubai Land Department is a meaningful step toward translating that belief into impactful action. We firmly believe in the power of women to lead transformative change and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of real estate in the UAE.”

Since its inception in 2021, “HRE” has delivered more than 200 development projects, improving the quality of life for over 12,000 families across the UAE. The new partnership aligns smoothly with HRE’s brand philosophy: ‘Building with Purpose’ - a commitment to embedding social impact and human values into every aspect of its development strategy.

This vision is also reflected in HRE’s landmark strategic alliance with Dubai Cares, through which it pledged AED 30 million to support global education efforts in developing nations.

A strong advocate for sustainable innovation, “HRE” integrates eco-conscious materials and advanced smart technologies into its projects - a forward-looking approach that supports Dubai’s ambition to become a global leader in smart, sustainable urban living.

About HRE Development

Founded in 2021 with the backing of a prominent construction group, HRE Development L.L.C., has rapidly established itself as one of the UAE’s most dynamic property developers. The company is known for creating vibrant, high-quality residential communities that combine aesthetic appeal with functionality and sustainability.

Driven by innovation and a keen eye for detail, HRE’s projects reflect a deep commitment to social responsibility, underscored by its long-term partnership with Dubai Cares to support educational empowerment worldwide.